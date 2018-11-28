ELECTION 2018-SENATE-MISSISSIPPI-THE LATEST The Latest: Man dies before voting, wife returns to vote JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Election officials say a Mississippi man collapsed and died on the way to vote with his wife who…

ELECTION 2018-SENATE-MISSISSIPPI-THE LATEST

The Latest: Man dies before voting, wife returns to vote

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Election officials say a Mississippi man collapsed and died on the way to vote with his wife who went back later to cast her ballot.

Precinct bailiff Keith Varnado tells The Enterprise-Journal that Emmitt Booth was coming in the door at the South McComb Baptist Church in southern Mississippi to vote Tuesday morning when he collapsed.

He was taken to the hospital where Pike County Coroner Jason Jones says he later died.

But precinct worker Ericka Johnson says his wife, Marie, returned to the precinct later in the day to vote.

Johnson says the wife said that was what her husband would have wanted her to do.

Pike County Election Commission Chair Trudy Berger says Marie Booth’s decision to return to vote is a testament to her sense of civic responsibility.

GENE-EDITED BABIES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Official says scientific self-regulation failed

HONG KONG (AP) — A leader of an international conference on gene editing says the work of a scientist who claims to have helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies showed a failure of self-regulation among scientists.

Nobel laureate David Baltimore said Wednesday the work of the scientist who made the claim would “be considered irresponsible” because it did not meet criteria many scientists agreed on several years ago before gene editing could be considered.

Chinese scientist He Jiankui (JEE-ahn-qway) spoke earlier at the conference in Hong Kong about the work he said led to the births this month. He said the twin girls were conceived to try to help them resist possible future infection with the AIDS virus.

Baltimore said he didn’t think that was medically necessary. He said the case showed “there has been a failure of self-regulation by the scientific community” and said the conference committee would meet and issue a statement on Thursday about the future of the field.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

New developments put Manafort back in Russia probe spotlight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The breakdown of a plea deal with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a news report about contacts he may have had with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange have thrown a new element of uncertainty into the Trump-Russia investigation.

Manafort on Tuesday adamantly denied a Guardian report that he secretly met with Assange around March 2016.

The developments thrust Manafort back into the investigation spotlight, raising new questions about what he knows and what prosecutors say he might be attempting to conceal as they probe Russian election interference and any possible coordination with Trump associates

All the while, Manafort’s lawyers have been briefing Trump’s attorneys on what their client has told investigators, a highly unusual arrangement that could give Trump ammunition in his feud against special counsel Robert Mueller.

BC-INDONESIA-LION AIR CRASH

Report faults Indonesian airline’s safety measures in crash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A report based on black box data from an Indonesian Lion Air jet that crashed last month cites equipment failures and the airline’s safety measures as factors in the disaster.

The data reported Wednesday showed the pilots of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 struggled to maintain control as an automatic safety system repeatedly forced the plane’s nose down. The report repeats recommendations that pilots be better versed in emergency procedures aware of past aircraft problems.

The probe into the crash has focused on whether faulty information from sensors caused the accident. The new 737 MAX 8 plunged into the Java Sea on Oct. 29, killing all 189 people on board.

Shortly after the catastrophe, the airline issued a notice to pilots urging them to be more proactive in reporting problems.

IMMIGRATION-TEEN DETENTION CAMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: US nixed FBI checks for teen migrant camp staff

TORNILLO, Texas (AP) — A new government watchdog memo says the Trump administration waived rigorous background checks for all staff working at the nation’s largest detention camp for migrant children .

The memo, obtained exclusively by The Associated Press, says the former director of the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement personally signed off on sidestepping requirements for child abuse and neglect checks at the tent city in Tornillo, Texas.

None of the 2,100 staff has gone through FBI fingerprint checks either, but the Tornillo contractor says staff are vetted in other ways.

Tornillo now holds 2,324 migrant teens, and has expanded recently.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General memo confirms AP’s reporting that teens held at Tornillo are receiving inadequate mental health care.

A department spokesman did not immediately provide comment Tuesday.

GENERAL MOTORS-TRUMP

Trump tests presidential limits by threat to General Motors

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is testing the limits of his presidential authority and political muscle by threatening to slash all federal subsidies to General Motors because of its planned job cuts in the U.S.

Trump unloaded on Twitter on Tuesday, a day after GM announced it would shutter five plants and slash 14,000 jobs in North America. Many of the job cuts would affect the Midwest, the politically crucial region where the president promised a manufacturing rebirth.

He tweeted: “Very disappointed with General Motors and their CEO, Mary Barra, for closing plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland. Nothing being closed in Mexico & China.”

He says his administration is “looking at cutting all GM subsidies, including for electric cars.”

BOLTON-KHASHOGGI

Bolton defends not listening to Khashoggi tape

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser says he did not listen to an audio recording of the killing of a Saudi journalist because he doesn’t speak Arabic.

John Bolton says that because he doesn’t speak Arabic, he doesn’t expect he would “learn any more” from listening to the tape than from reading a transcript. Bolton spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House.

The audio recording quickly emerged as a key piece of evidence amid conflicting accounts of Jamal Khashsoggi’s murder at a Saudi Arabian consulate in October.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman must have at least known about the plot to kill Khashoggi, prompting calls by many in Congress for the U.S. to take a tougher stance with the key Gulf ally.

MEXICO-MIGRANT CARAVAN

Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Many among the more than 5,000 Central American migrants in Tijuana were urgently exploring their options amid a growing feeling that they had little hope of making successful asylum bids in the United States or of crossing the border illegally.

Most were dispirited on Monday, a day after U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico to turn back some migrants who had breached the border. They saw the clash and official response as hurting their chances of reaching the U.S.

There was a steady line outside a shelter at a tent housing the International Organization for Migration, where officials were offering assistance for those who wanted to return to their home countries.

Officials also reported more interest from migrants wanting to start the process staying in Mexico.

MICROSOFT’S STEADY RESILIENCE

Apple’s stock sours, Microsoft’s soars. Say what?!

Microsoft is close to overtaking Apple as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.

The market closed Tuesday with Microsoft just a half percent behind Apple in market value.

That Microsoft is even close to eclipsing Apple — and did so briefly this week — would have been surprising not long ago as rival tech giants Amazon and Google were the more likely favorites for catching up to the iPhone maker.

It’s a sign of Microsoft’s steady resilience under CEO Satya Nadella as it transitions into a cloud computing provider more focused on long-term business contracts than consumer demand.

That helped shield it from holiday season turbulence and U.S.-China trade war jitters affecting Apple and other tech giants.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE-POPULAR SHERIFF

Northern California sheriff’s star rises with relief roles

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff’s popularity is growing after playing a central role in two major crises.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea ordered the evacuation of thousands of residents as a wildfire roared through the town of Paradise this month. He also told people living downstream of a dam to flee last year as a spillway threatened to collapse and flood communities.

Honea gets applause and handshakes at public appearances as the face of the force fighting the flames and bringing relief to those who lost everything.

The evacuation in both disasters turned chaotic at times and led to complaints of miscommunication and disorganization.

But Honea’s handling of both crises ultimately burnished his public image as a decisive and a strong leader.

