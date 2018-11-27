Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EST

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT Mueller accuses Manafort of breaking plea agreement by lying WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller says former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort violated his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to federal investigators…

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-MANAFORT

Mueller accuses Manafort of breaking plea agreement by lying

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller says former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort violated his plea agreement by repeatedly lying to federal investigators in the Russia probe.

The torpedoing of Manafort’s plea deal could expose him to a lengthier prison sentence and potentially more criminal charges. It also means that Mueller’s team is losing a cooperating witness from the top of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign who was present for several key episodes under investigation.

Manafort denies that he lied, and his attorneys say he believes he “provided truthful information.”

Manafort had been meeting with the special counsel’s office since he pleaded guilty in September and agreed to cooperate. He remains jailed while awaiting his sentence. He faces multiple years in prison.

GENERAL MOTORS-RESTRUCTURING-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump has harsh remarks for GM over layoffs

DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration and lawmakers are exerting “a lot of pressure” on General Motors in response to its decision to cut up to 14,000 workers in North America and possibly shutter up to five plants.

Trump says he’s being very tough on GM chief executive officer Mary Barra. He says he told the company that the U.S. has done a lot for GM and that if its cars aren’t selling, the company needs to produce ones that will.

The plant in Lordstown, Ohio, that makes the Chevrolet Cruze compact car is on the possible closure list. Trump says GM needs to “get a car that is selling well and put it back” into the Ohio plant.

MARS LANDING-THE LATEST

The Latest: NASA spacecraft lands on Mars to dig deep

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft has landed on Mars to explore the planet’s interior.

Flight controllers announced that the spacecraft InSight touched down Monday, after a perilous supersonic descent through the red Martian skies. Confirmation came via radio signals that took more than eight minutes to cross the nearly 100 million miles (160 million kilometers) between Mars and Earth.

There was no immediate word on whether the lander was in good working order. NASA satellites around Mars will provide updates.

It is NASA’s eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings. The thee-legged, one-armed InSight will operate from the same spot for the next two years. It landed less than 400 miles (600 kilometers) from NASA’s Curiosity rover, which until Monday was the youngest working robot in town.

ELECTION 2018-SENATE-MISSISSIPPI-THE LATEST

The Latest: Coliseum decked out in Christmas decor for Trump

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Christmas has come to Biloxi, Mississippi, as President Donald Trump holds his second rally of the day in the state.

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum has been decked out in an elaborate display that includes dozens of evergreens, a gigantic fake chimney, complete with stockings and a wreath, and Santa’s present-filled sleigh. There are also large nutcrackers and even a blow-up helicopter with moving rotor and penguins inside.

Fake snow started falling when Trump entered to huge applause Monday.

During his campaign, Trump railed against what he described as a war against Christmas and promised that, if elected, “people would be saying Merry Christmas again.”

Trump is campaigning for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is facing a tough runoff election against Democrat Mike Espy on Tuesday as she seeks to keep her seat.

MEXICO-MIGRANT CARAVAN

Caravan migrants explore options after Tijuana border clash

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Many among the more than 5,000 Central American migrants in Tijuana were urgently exploring their options amid a growing feeling that they had little hope of making successful asylum bids in the United States or of crossing the border illegally.

Most were dispirited on Monday, a day after U.S. agents fired tear gas into Mexico to turn back some migrants who had breached the border. They saw the clash and official response as hurting their chances of reaching the U.S.

There was a steady line outside a shelter at a tent housing the International Organization for Migration, where officials were offering assistance for those who wanted to return to their home countries.

Officials also reported more interest from migrants wanting to start the process staying in Mexico.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump fails to single out Russia in Ukraine spat

MOSCOW (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. doesn’t approve of escalating violence “either way” between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking publicly for the first time after a weekend naval confrontation off the disputed Crimean Peninsula raised tensions anew in the volatile region, Trump is not specifically calling out Russia’s behavior.

Says Trump, “We do not like what’s happening, either way, we don’t like what’s happening and hopefully it will get straightened out.”

His comments come hours after outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley urged Russia to “immediately cease its unlawful conduct” in the Black Sea.

Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of this week’s G-20 summit in Argentina.

IMPLANT FILES-BREAST IMPLANTS

Breast implant injuries hidden as patients’ questions mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — Breast implant recipients say that for years data on ruptures and other problems was kept hidden by the U.S. government and manufacturers, making it hard to know whether the medical devices are safe.

A joint investigation by The Associated Press and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists found that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed breast implant manufacturers to report problems in bulk, rather than individually, effectively suppressing the actual number of complaints about injuries and malfunctions.

The breast implant reporting issue is just one of the problems caused by the FDA’s current tracking system for medical device problems. Agency officials say they have requested millions to overhaul the system to help the agency become the first among world regulators to identify and act on medical device safety problems.

TITANS-TEXANS

Watson leads Texans to franchise-record 8th straight win

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson threw for 210 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a third as the Houston Texans set a franchise record with their eighth straight win, 34-17 over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Demaryius Thomas scored his first two touchdowns as a Texan and Lamar Miller ran for 162 yards, including a 97-yard TD.

In the first game since founder and owner Robert “Bob” McNair died on Friday, the Texans (8-3) honored him by wearing decals on the back of their helmets in the shape of a football with white block letters bearing his initials of “RCM.”

With that reminder on their helmets, they became the first team in NFL history to win eight games in a row after opening a season 0-3.

The Texans trailed by 10 early before reeling off 27 straight points. Tennessee (5-6) finally scored again on a 48-yard reception by Corey Davis late in the third quarter, but the second TD by Thomas — this one for 10 yards — made it 34-17 with just more than eight minutes left.

MIGRANT CARAVAN-TRUMP

Trump backs use of ‘very safe’ tear gas on crowd of migrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending the use of what he calls “very safe” tear gas by border agents to repel a crowd of Central American migrants that included rock-throwers but also crying children.

Critics denounced the border agents’ action Sunday as overkill, but Trump kept to a hard line.

Trump said Monday that the agents had been “rushed by some very tough people.”

But at a Mississippi roundtable later Monday, the president seemed to acknowledge that children were affected, asking, “Why is a parent running up into an area where they know the tear gas is forming and it’s going to be formed and they were running up with a child?”

He said it was “a very minor form of the tear gas itself” that he assured was “very safe.”

