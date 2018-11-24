CLIMATE REPORT Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive new federal report warns that extreme weather disasters, like California’s wildfires and this year’s hurricanes, are worsening in the United…

CLIMATE REPORT

Government climate report warns of worsening US disasters

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive new federal report warns that extreme weather disasters, like California’s wildfires and this year’s hurricanes, are worsening in the United States.

The White House report quietly issued Friday also frequently contradicts President Donald Trump.

The National Climate Assessment was written long before the California fires and the hurricanes. It warns of more, stronger and longer disasters triggered at least in part by global warming.

Report co-author Katharine Hayhoe says it shows the dangerous weather that scientists said will happen in the United States is already happening.

The report is mandated by law. It also details how people’s health and different parts of the economy are being hurt.

KOREAS-DIPLOMACY

Koreas gain UN sanctions exemption for joint rail survey

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says the United Nations Security Council has granted sanctions exemption for surveys on North Korean railroad sections the Koreas want to connect with the South.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Saturday negotiations with the council’s North Korea Sanctions Committee are now finalized.

The surveys would require the South to bring to the North fuel and a variety of goods, including possibly cars to test on northern tracks.

The Koreas plan to hold a groundbreaking ceremony by the end of the year on an ambitious project to connect their railways and roads as agreed by their leaders.

But they cannot move much further along without the lifting of U.S.-led sanctions against North Korea, which isn’t likely before Pyongyang takes firmer steps toward relinquishing its nuclear weapons and missiles.

AFGHANISTAN-US

US soldier killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. military says a service member has been killed in Afghanistan.

The brief statement Saturday did not provide further details on the soldier’s identity or the time or place of death.

The U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in 2014, but still provide vital support to Afghan security forces, who have been struggling in recent years to combat a resurgent Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate. Some 15,000 U.S. soldiers are currently serving in Afghanistan.

International forces have also suffered from so-called insider attacks in recent months, in which Afghan soldiers or police have opened fire on them.

FRANCE-GAS PRICE PROTESTS

Police brace for driver protests in Paris, around France

PARIS (AP) — France is deploying thousands of police to try to contain nationwide protests and road blockades by drivers angry over rising fuel taxes and Emmanuel Macron’s presidency.

Tensions have been mounting around the grassroots movement that drew more than a quarter million people a week ago to protests across France, from Provence to Normandy and in between.

A new wave of protests is planned Saturday, including beneath the Eiffel Tower. Interior Minister Christophe Castaner called for calm and promised tough police measures against unruly crowds.

Paris alone is deploying some 3,000 security forces, notably around tourist-frequented areas like the Champs-Elysees, after an unauthorized attempt last week to march on the presidential palace.

Two people have been killed and hundreds injured in the week of protests.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE

Associate of Trump confidant says he’s mulling a plea deal

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The team behind special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian election interference is discussing a plea deal with an associate of one of President Donald Trump’s confidants.

That’s what conservative writer Jerome Corsi has told The Associated Press. Corsi’s associate is a longtime friend of the president, Roger Stone.

Earlier this month Corsi said publicly that he expected to be charged with lying to federal investigators even though he was innocent of wrongdoing.

At issue is Stone’s connections with WikiLeaks. American intelligence agencies have assessed that Russia was the source of hacked material released by WikiLeaks that damaged Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Mueller’s office is trying to determine whether Stone and other Trump associates had advance knowledge of WikiLeaks’ plans.

MEXICO-MIGRANT CARAVAN

Tijuana mayor declares “humanitarian crisis” over migrants

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The mayor of Tijuana has declared a humanitarian crisis in his border city and says that he has asked the United Nations for aid to deal with the approximately 5,000 Central American migrants who have arrived in the city.

Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum says that the Mexican federal government has provided little assistance and he is not going to commit the city’s public resources to dealing with the situation.

Gastelum said on Grupo Formula radio Friday that Tijuana does not have the necessary infrastructure to adequately attend to the migrants.

On Thursday, his government issued a statement saying that it was requesting help from the U.N.’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Gastelum says: “I am not going to spend the money of Tijuana (citizens).”

SUPREME COURT-MILITARY-TRANSGENDER-LAWSUIT

Government seeks quick ruling on transgender troops case

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the fourth time in recent months the Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to bypass lower courts and rule on a controversial proposal.

The newest case involves the Pentagon’s policy of restricting military service by transgender people. It’s rare for the justices on the nation’s highest court to intervene early as the Trump administration has been pressing them to do.

In the military case, the administration argues that the Supreme Court should step in before an appeals court rules because the case involves the authority of the U.S. military to determine who may serve in the armed forces.

Other recent cases marked for speed-up involve a program that shields young immigrants from deportation, a climate change lawsuit, and a lawsuit over a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

CHINA-DOLCE&GABBANA

Dolce&Gabbana founders make video apology to China

BEIJING (AP) — The founders of Dolce&Gabbana have apologized in a video on Chinese social media after promotional videos seen as racist and subsequent Instagram messages stoked a furor in one of the world’s largest markets for luxury goods.

The Italian fashion house has been in hot water for the videos and also insulting remarks made by the Instagram accounts of both the company and co-founder Stefano Gabbana. It blamed hackers.

Gabbana and Domenico Dolce appeared in a video posted Friday on Chinese social media saying they hope to be forgiven and will do their best to better understand and respect Chinese culture. They finish by saying “sorry” in Chinese.

The videos and the Instagram comments created a huge backlash in China, forcing Dolce&Gabbana to cancel a major show this week.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Rain helps douse California fire but slows search crews

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rains are helping douse a massive and deadly Northern California wildfire.

The blaze that destroyed Paradise, California, and nearby towns was 95 percent contained as of Friday night.

The heavy rain and strong wind are also complicating the search process for the remains of people trapped by the fire. At least 84 people have been killed.

The precipitation temporarily stopped some search crews Friday who were scouring burned-down areas for remains. Rain saturates the ground and weighs down trees that may fall over and injure search workers.

A search team from Orange County spent Friday combing through ash and debris at a mobile home park in Paradise that had already been searched once by humans and dogs.

GENITAL MUTILATION

Ruling in genital mutilation case shocks women’s advocates

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Women’s rights advocates say they’re shocked after a federal judge in Michigan ruled this week that a law protecting girls from genital mutilation was unconstitutional.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was among eight people charged in federal court in connection with the genital mutilation of nine girls from Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois.

Most of the case was thrown out Tuesday, as Judge Bernard Friedman ruled that a law banning the practice was unconstitutional. He said Congress didn’t have the power to regulate the issue.

Legal experts say the judge made clear that states have authority to ban the practice. But 23 states have no such ban.

The AHA Foundation works to protect women from genital mutilation. The group says it fears girls will now be brought to one of those states for the procedure.

