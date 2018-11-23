Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 12:20 a.m. EST

TRUMP Trump’s Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Thanksgiving dinner at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club featured friends and family and a feast of turkey as well as chilled seafood,…

Trump’s Thanksgiving menu includes turkey and grievances

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Thanksgiving dinner at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club featured friends and family and a feast of turkey as well as chilled seafood, Chilean sea bass and braised short ribs.

Earlier in the day the president spoke by conference call with selected troops from the five military branches who are stationed overseas. Trump offered them his holiday greetings as well an array of grievances about the courts, trade and migrants.

On the subject of judges, Trump expressed his ire for those who have blocked his attempts to overhaul U.S. immigration law, calling it “a disgrace.”

He also revisited a frequent gripe about what he calls bad trade deals, but he also assured the troops that the country is doing exceptionally well on his watch.

The Latest: Parade fans bundle up in bitter cold.

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s is apologizing for “technical difficulties” after fans watching the Thanksgiving Day Parade ripped into singer Rita Ora for what they saw as awkward lip-syncing.

The British singer appeared out of sync with the vocals that viewers heard during parts of her televised performance of “Let You Love Me.” The episode sparked a flurry of online commentary.

Macy’s apologized later Thursday, tweeting that “several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance.”

Ora tweeted thanks to Macy’s for “the honesty.”

In another moment that got attention, a performance from the Broadway musical “The Prom” included a kiss between two female cast members. The producers told Entertainment Weekly it was the parade’s “first LGBTQ kiss.”

Representatives for Macy’s and broadcaster NBCUniversal haven’t immediately responded to inquiries.

Cut off from the world, an Indian island remains a mystery

NEW DELHI (AP) — For thousands of years, the people of North Sentinel Island have been isolated from the rest of the world.

They use spears and bows and arrows to hunt the animals that roam their small heavily forested island, and gather plants to eat and to fashion into homes. Their closest neighbors live more than 30 miles away. They attack anyone who comes through the surf and onto their beaches.

While India has forbidden visits to North Sentinel for decades, a young American, John Allen Chau, was killed by islanders last week after paying fishermen to take him to the island.

Scholars say North Sentinelese islanders probably migrated from Africa roughly 50,000 years ago. But most details of their lives remain completely unknown, from what language they speak to how many survive.

Indian island police struggle to get body of dead American

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities are struggling to figure out how to recover the body of an American killed last week after wading ashore on an isolated island cut off from the modern world.

Police say the American, John Allen Chau, was apparently shot with arrows by islanders who then buried his body on the beach.

But even officials don’t travel to North Sentinel Island, where outsiders are seen with suspicion and attacked. The Sentinelese live as their ancestors did thousands of years ago.

Visits are limited to very rare “gift-giving” trips, where small teams of officials and scientists leave gifts of coconuts and bananas.

Dependera Pathak, police director-general on India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands, says officials are consulting anthropologists, tribal experts and scholars to figure out a way to recover the body.

The Latest: Death toll from N. California wildfire now 84

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say there has been one more fatality in the Camp wildfire, bringing the death toll from it to 84.

They also say the fire is 95 percent contained. The blaze that started Nov. 8 leveled Paradise, destroying more than 13,000 homes.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says more than 560 names remain on the missing list.

Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

Paradise is about 140 miles north of San Francisco

In Mexico’s border city, Haitians hailed as success story

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — The Mexican border city of Tijuana welcomed thousands of Haitians to pursue a scaled-down American dream south of the border after the U.S. closed its doors on them more than two years ago.

But it has not shown the same tolerance so far toward thousands of Central Americans.

Many have been the subject of official complaints and anti-caravan protests even though most of the people in this city are migrants or the offspring of migrants.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum has made a point of saying the city is not happy with the caravan members who began arriving last week, and he compared them unfavorably with roughly 3,000 Haitians.

In an interview posted on the city’s Facebook page, he said: “The Haitians arrived with their papers, with a clear vision.”

Samsung apologizes over sicknesses, deaths of some workers

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics has apologized for the sickness and deaths of some of its workers, saying it failed to create a safe working environment at its computer chip and display factories.

The announcement by the South Korean technology giant on Friday came weeks after the company and a group representing ailing Samsung workers agreed to accept compensation terms suggested by a mediator and end a highly-publicized standoff that went on for more than a decade.

Samsung’s device solutions chief Kinam Kim says the company failed to “sufficiently manage health threats” at its semiconductor and liquid crystal display manufacturing lines.

The civic movement against Samsung began in 2007 when taxi driver Hwang Sang-gi refused to accept as settlement after his 23-year-old daughter died of leukemia after working at a Samsung factory.

IAEA calls on North Korea to re-admit nuclear inspectors

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog is calling on North Korea to allow inspectors back in to monitor its nuclear program.

Director General Yukiya Amano told the International Atomic Energy Agency on Thursday that Pyongyang had in September talked about denuclearization measures including the “permanent dismantlement of the nuclear facilities in Yongbyon” — a reactor where it produces plutonium.

Amano says there has been activity observed at Yongbyon, but “without access the agency cannot confirm the nature and purpose of these activities.”

He called on North Korea to comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions and cooperate with the IAEA, whose inspectors were expelled in 2009.

He says the IAEA is continuing preparations to verify North Korea’s nuclear program “if a political agreement is reached among countries concerned.”

Saints win 10th straight, eliminate Falcons in NFC South

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes to inexperienced receivers and the New Orleans Saints won their 10th straight game Thursday night with a 31-17 victory over Atlanta that eliminated the Falcons from contention in the NFC South.

Tommylee Lewis and Austin Carr each caught their second career touchdown pass, and rookie tight end Dan Arnold grabbed his first, as did rookie receiver Keith Kirkwood. All four entered the NFL as undrafted free agents within the past three years and had combined for zero touchdowns this season before Carr caught the first of his career last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Falcons (4-7) lost three fumbles inside the Saints 20 — something no team facing streaking New Orleans (10-1) can afford this season.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan was stripped by safety Marcus Williams on a third-and-2 from the Saints 3 and Williams recovered to end Atlanta’s opening drive. Julio Jones was stripped by linebacker Alex Anzalone after a catch on the New Orleans 17, and safety Vonn Bell recovered in the final minute of the second quarter to preserve a 17-3 lead going into halftime.

The Saints’ defense, which had a season-high six sacks, continued to come up with big plays in the second half, with Anzalone breaking up a fourth-down pass in the third quarter and linebacker A.J. Klein intercepting a pass tipped by defensive tackle Tyeler Davison in the fourth.

The interception gave the Saints possession on the Atlanta 22, setting up Kirkwood’s diving 4-yard TD catch.

Just for good measure, Lattimore stripped Calvin Ridley on the Saints 1 after a 29-yard completion that looked as though it would end with a touchdown with about four minutes to go. Defensive back Eli Apple recovered that one.

Ryan was under pressure all night from a Saints defense that was bolstered by the return of first-round draft choice Marcus Davenport from a toe injury that sidelined him for three games. Cameron Jordan had two sacks, while Williams, P.J. Williams, Sheldon Rankins and Demario Davis each had one.

Ryan finished 35 of 47 for 377 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. But very little came easy. His first TD pass, to Calvin Ridley, came on a fourth-and-goal from the 2 at the end of the third quarter.

Atlanta rushed for just 26 yards, while New Orleans finished with 150, led by Alvin Kamara’s 89 and Mark Ingram’s 52.

Statistically, Brees did not have one of his more impressive games, completing 15 of 22 passes for 171 yards with his second interception of the season. The pick was snagged by Damontae Kazee, his NFL-leading sixth this year.

But Brees’ ability to play to the strengths of unheralded receivers allowed the Saints to cash in on scoring opportunities.

Lewis, a third-year pro, was in his first game back after spending nine weeks on injured reserve and had not caught a pass all season before getting wide open for his 28-yard grab that made it 7-0 on the first series of the game. Carr is a second-year pro who played in only one game without a catch as a rookie. Kirkwood made his NFL debut three games ago, when Arnold had his first career reception.

INJURIES

Falcons linebacker Kemal Ishmael was helped off the field in the third quarter after a punt.

UP NEXT

Falcons host Baltimore Dec. 2.

Saints visit Dallas on Thursday night.

10 years on, Mumbai moves on from attacks but scars remain

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Ten years ago, chef Raghu Deora stood face-to-face with death.

He was in the kitchen of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel’s private club in Mumbai when four gunmen walked in with assault rifles and sprayed the guests and hotel staff with bullets. He tried to hide, but his efforts were for naught. He was lined up with others and shot.

A decade after the coordinated attacks by Pakistani gunmen on the Indian financial capital, survivors, the hotel and the city have moved on, but scars remain.

