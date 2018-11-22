TRUMP-SUPREME COURT Trump spars with chief justice over their views of judges WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief justice of the United States, John Roberts, has told President Donald Trump that there are no Obama judges…

TRUMP-SUPREME COURT

Trump spars with chief justice over their views of judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief justice of the United States, John Roberts, has told President Donald Trump that there are no Obama judges or Trump judges and instead what he calls “an extraordinary group of dedicated judges.”

That’s a view countered by the president himself, who says there are indeed “Obama judges” as he originally asserted in remarks critical of a federal judge who rejected his migrant asylum policy.

The back-and-forth represents an extraordinary public dispute over judicial independence.

It’s highly unusual for a president to single out judges for personal criticism. But it’s unprecedented in modern history for a chief justice to challenge a president’s comments.

Roberts and several of his Supreme Court colleagues have rebutted perceptions of the court as a political institution divided between conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats.

CHINA-DOLCE & GABBANA

Dolce & Gabbana accused of insulting China; blames hackers

BEIJING (AP) — Dolce & Gabbana has apologized for insulting remarks about China it allegedly made in conversations on Instagram but denied that it was responsible.

The luxury fashion house canceled a show in Shanghai on Wednesday after Chinese celebrities said they would boycott it.

Screenshots appear to show co-founder Stefano Gabbana referring to China with crude terms and emoji in a conversation with another user on Instagram. Separately, the Dolce & Gabbana Instagram account used offensive language in another exchange.

Dolce & Gabbana apologized on Instagram and said the accounts had been hacked. It added, “we have nothing but respect for China and the people of China.”

Actress Zhang Ziyi said on her social media account that the Italian brand had “disgraced itself.”

AP-AS-INDIA-AMERICAN-KILLED-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Police go to island to look into US man’s death

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police investigating the apparent killing of an American by an isolated island tribe off the coast of India said they have surveyed the island by air and have carefully visited the area to identify where the man died.

A statement issued by the police for the Andaman and Nicobar islands late Wednesday said the police and India’s coast guard carried out an aerial survey of Northern Sentinel Island on Tuesday. A team of police and forest department officials used a coast guard boat to visit the island Wednesday and another visit was planned Thursday.

The Sentinelese people are highly resistant to outsiders and the government tightly restricts visits to the island. Police officer Vijay Singh said Thursday morning that police were exploring their options since they cannot go directly to the restricted area and confront the tribespeople.

Police on Wednesday said fishermen who helped John Allen Chau visit the island saw a dead person being buried at the shore who appeared to be Chau. The fishermen then returned to Port Blair, the capital of the islands, and reported what happened.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Massive Southern California wildfire contained

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have finally surrounded a Southern California wildfire that destroyed some 1,600 homes and other buildings and left three people dead.

Fire officials announced Wednesday evening that the Woolsey Fire is 100 percent contained.

The wind-whipped blaze erupted on Nov. 8 and spread destruction from Thousand Oaks to Malibu, west of Los Angeles.

The winds have eased but residents face another threat. Forecasters say a rainstorm is coming by early Thursday that could bring the risk of mudflows and rockslides from denuded hills and mountains.

MANSION FIRE-DEATHS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Residents gather at vigil for house fire victims

COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) — Residents in a New Jersey community have come together to mourn the loss of four family members who authorities determined were killed before their home was set ablaze.

NJ.com reports that the residents gathered Wednesday night on the steps of the Colts Neck town hall in remembrance of Keith Caneiro, Jennifer Caneiro and their two children. The family had been found dead Tuesday, Keith on the front lawn of the burned house and Jennifer and the children inside it.

Colts Neck Mayor J.P. Bartolomeo said the Caneiros were well known in town and often seen at local shops or school sporting events.

AP-NISSAN-GHOSN

Nissan board to decide on dismissing Ghosn as chairman

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan’s board will meet Thursday to decide whether to dismiss its chairman Carlos Ghosn following his arrest on suspicion of underreporting his income.

Earlier this week, alliance partner Renault voted to keep him as its chief executive but appointed an interim chief.

Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa appears determined to oust Ghosn, who is suspected of under-reporting $44.6 million in income from 2011 to 2015.

Nissan’s board consists of nine members, including Ghosn and a representative director named Greg Kelly, who also was arrested Monday on suspicion he collaborated with Ghosn in false financial reporting.

Ghosn is being held at a detention center in Tokyo. Prosecutors sought permission Wednesday to detain him for at least 10 more days as they investigate his case.

TRUMP-TROOPS

Facing criticism, Trump says he’ll go to war zone

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will soon be visiting U.S. troops deployed in harm’s way, amid criticism that he has yet to take such a trip since entering office.

Responding to questions from reporters before leaving Washington to visit his private club in Florida for the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump says, “I’m going to a war zone.” He did not say when he would be making the trip or to which conflict area.

Trump addressed criticism on “Fox News Sunday” this week that he has not yet visited American troops in Afghanistan or Iraq. He said, “I think you will see that happen,” adding, “there are things that are being planned.”

An official says a White House team recently returned from beginning planning for a visit.

PITTSBURGH SHOOTING-THANKSGIVING

After synagogue shooting, fresh thoughts on giving thanks

PITTSBURGH (AP) — It’s barely three weeks after the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history and people in the Pittsburgh neighborhood where it happened are getting ready for Thanksgiving.

In the Squirrel Hill neighborhood, they aren’t shying away from celebrating the holiday, they’re welcoming it.

One former Tree of Life rabbi said people in the community both recognize what they’ve lost and recognize what they have.

Chuck Diamond says people should “observe Thanksgiving and appreciate the comfort and joy of the family around them.”

The shooting on a morning of services Oct. 27 was an anti-Semitic attack by a single gunman. It left 11 people dead.

DOCTORS VS NRA

It’s a Twitter war: Doctors clash with NRA over gun deaths

A war of words between physicians sick of treating gunshot victims and the gun industry lobby has gotten a boost following this week’s shooting death of a doctor outside the hospital where she worked.

It started in late October, when the American College of Physicians urged adoption of several gun control laws. The NRA’s response telling doctors to “stay in their lane” erupted into a hashtag war on Twitter.

Doctors used the hashtags #thisismylane and #thisisourlane. They posted photos of bloody operating rooms to show the toll of gun violence and offered their own personal stories of treating such wounds.

The debate has gained new urgency with the death of Dr. Tamara O’Neal, who was killed Monday outside a hospital in Chicago. The shooter and two other people also died.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.