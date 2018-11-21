SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED-THE LATEST The Latest: Turkey: Saudi’s slaying should not be covered up CAIRO (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi should not be covered up for the…

CAIRO (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi should not be covered up for the sake of maintaining trade ties with Saudi Arabia.

Mevlut Cavusoglu also told Turkish journalists during a visit to Washington that Saudi Arabia’s cooperation over the investigation into the killing is not “at the desired level.” He added that Turkey would take formal steps to seek an international investigation if it reaches an “impasse” with Riyadh.

His comments came Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump made clear that the benefits of good relations with Saudi Arabia outweigh the possibility that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.

Cavusoglu said: “This is a humanitarian issue. It concerns a murder. It is not possible to say ‘our trade will increase, let’s cover this up, let’s ignore it.'”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kremlin critic Bill Browder says common sense has prevailed with Interpol’s decision to bypass a longtime veteran of Russia’s security services and choose a South Korean as its new president.

Browder spoke out against Alexander Prokopchuk’s candidacy, saying it would intensify President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to use Interpol to hunt down critics, undermining the international law enforcement agency.

Russia denies accusations of foreign interference and announced new charges against Browder this week in a long-running legal battle against him. Browder says the charges were a “gift” to those trying to block a Russian presidency because it focused attention on the vote.

Browder told The Associated Press on Wednesday that “Common sense has prevailed in a dark world. This is a real humiliation for Putin, who thought he’d get away with it.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has turned over written answers to special counsel Robert Mueller’s questions about his knowledge of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The step comes after months of negotiations over whether and when the president might sit for an interview and is the first time Trump has directly cooperated with the long investigation.

The compromise outcome offers some benefit to both sides. Trump, at least temporarily, averts the threat of an in-person interview, while Mueller secures on-the-record statements whose accuracy the president will be expected to stand by for the duration of the probe.

The responses may also help stave off a potential subpoena fight. They represent the first time the president is known to have described to investigators his knowledge of key moments under scrutiny by prosecutors.

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say the man who killed three people at a Chicago hospital fired his handgun at least 30 times before he fatally shot himself after being shot by police.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the gunman, Juan Lopez, spotted police and ran inside Mercy Hospital after he fatally shot his ex-fiancée, Dr. Tamara O’Neal, in the parking lot.

Once inside the hospital, Lopez shot pharmacy resident Dayna Less as she exited an elevator. Lopez then exchanged gunfire with police and killed Officer Samuel Jimenez.

Guglielmi says Lopez was shot in the chest, but then shot himself with the Glock semi-automatic handgun he was carrying.

Guglielmi says Lopez was carrying one gun that he’d reloaded to continue firing. Guglielmi says Lopez fired his gun at least 30 times.

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — An international aid group says an estimated 85,000 children under age 5 may have died of hunger and disease since the outbreak of Yemen’s civil war in 2015.

Save the Children said Wednesday the “conservative” estimate is based on average mortality rates for Severe Acute Malnutrition, which the U.N. says has afflicted more than 1.3 million children since a Saudi-led coalition went to war with Yemen’s Houthi rebels in March 2015.

Tamer Kirolos, Save the Children’s Yemen director, says: “For every child killed by bombs and bullets, dozens are starving to death and it’s entirely preventable,” adding that “children who die in this way suffer immensely.”

The war and a Saudi-led blockade have created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 8 million people at risk of starvation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Rain in the forecast starting Wednesday could aid crews fighting Northern California’s deadly wildfire while raising the risk of debris flows and complicating efforts to recover remains.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch Wednesday for the decimated town of Paradise and nearby communities.

The Camp Fire, which has burned nearly 238 square miles (616 square kilometers) and destroyed around 13,000 homes, is 75 percent contained.

Teams continue sifting through ash and debris as they search for bodies.

With the death toll at 81 in the state’s most destructive wildfire, there are still nearly 870 people still unaccounted for.

TOKYO (AP) — France’s finance minister says Renault’s new temporary leadership will ensure the carmaker functions efficiently after the arrest in Japan of its CEO, Carlos Ghosn, for alleged misuse of assets at Nissan, where is also chairman.

Speaking Wednesday, Bruno Le Maire said: “this governance is strong and this governance guarantees the good functioning of the Renault company, which is a flagship we are deeply attached to.”

Le Maire noted Philippe Lagayette took over the administrative council presidency and Thierry Bollore is the new deputy CEO.

Le Maire said he asked Nissan to provide “all the elements” involved in the case against Ghosn, and that currently France doesn’t have “any evidence justifying the charges.”

Le Maire added he would receive Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko Thursday.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say an American is believed to have been killed by an isolated Indian island tribe known to fire at outsiders with bows and arrows.

Police officer Vijay Singh says seven fishermen have been arrested for facilitating the American’s visit to North Sentinel Island, where the killing apparently occurred. Visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government.

The Sentinelese people live on a small forested island and are known to resist all contact with outsiders, often attacking anyone who comes near.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a group of islands at the juncture of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

Indian media reports said the American was on an adventure trip to the islands and his body was found by the fishermen.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal figures show the number of Indian Country crimes that the U.S. Justice Department prosecutes has not shown significant change in recent years, despite new programs and attempts to boost public safety on reservations and prosecution rates sexual assaults and other crimes.

The Justice Department report obtained by The Associated Press shows U.S. attorneys’ offices declined to prosecute 37 percent of the Indian Country cases they considered resolved in 2017. That figure was up three points from 2016.

The report shows federal prosecutors usually decided to drop cases after determining they didn’t have enough evidence to go to trial.

A quarter of the unprosecuted cases stemmed from reported sexual assaults. A third resulted from other reported assaults, a crime category that includes domestic violence cases.

The report comes amid heightened concerns in Congress and tribal communities over crimes against Native American women.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is flying to Brussels to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in a bid to finalize a Brexit agreement between the U.K. and the European Union.

The two sides agreed last week on a document sealing the terms of Britain’s departure, but are still working to nail down agreement on future relations.

EU leaders are due to meet Sunday to rubber-stamp the deal, but sticking points remain. Spain has said it will vote against if Gibraltar’s future isn’t considered a bilateral issue between Madrid and London.

May is under intense pressure from pro-Brexit and pro-EU British lawmakers opposing the divorce deal.

Before leaving for Brussels, she will face opponents of the agreement Wednesday during the prime minister’s weekly question-and-answer session in the House of Commons.

