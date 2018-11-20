IMMIGRATION-ASYLUM SEEKERS-THE LATEST The Latest: Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern…

The Latest: Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally.

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued a temporary restraining order Monday after hearing arguments in San Francisco.

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation Nov. 9 denying asylum to most border crossers as a response to the migrant caravans he decried before the November midterm election.

The administration directed asylum seekers to enter at one of the 26 official border crossings with Mexico. Legal groups sued hours after the proclamation was issued, arguing U.S. law clearly allows someone to seek asylum regardless of how they enter the country.

Trump used the same powers he used last year to impose a travel ban that was ultimately upheld by the Supreme Court.

CHICAGO HOSPITAL-SHOTS FIRED

Argument at Chicago hospital erupts into deadly shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — An argument outside a Chicago hospital turned deadly when a man pulled out a gun and killed an emergency room doctor with whom he was having a domestic relationship, then ran into the hospital and fatally shot a pharmacy resident and a police officer.

Police say the attacker also died Monday but it was not clear if he took his own life or was killed by police at Mercy Hospital on the city’s South Side.

The victims were identified at 38-year-old emergency room physician Tamara O’Neal and 25-year-old pharmacy resident Dayna Less. Police say the slain officer was 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, who was married with three children.

SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED

Trump pressed to levy harsh US response to Khashoggi killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is facing pressure to take tougher measures against Saudi Arabia over the slaying of writer Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee).

The president has resisted calls so far for a stronger response to the Oct. 2 killing of the U.S.-based writer by agents of the Saudi government inside their consulate in Istanbul.

Trump says that Saudi Arabia is a “spectacular ally” and that he’s not convinced that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was directly responsible for Khashoggi’s death.

The administration has imposed sanctions on 17 Saudis accused of participating in the killing. But lawmakers in Congress want tougher measures. European allies are stepping up their punitive measures against the kingdom, too.

It’s unclear if the president will decide on a response before he leaves Tuesday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

TRUMP-MCRAVEN

Trump criticizes war hero for not capturing bin Laden sooner

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has ignited a firestorm of criticism and charges that he is politicizing the military by faulting a war hero for not capturing al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden sooner.

Former CIA director Leon Panetta said Trump owed an apology to retired Adm. William McRaven, who had said Trump’s assertion that the news media was the “enemy of the people” was “the greatest threat to democracy” in his lifetime.

Trump lashed out at McRaven in a Fox News interview broadcast Sunday, dismissing him as a “backer” of Trump’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton. McRaven had organized and executed the bin Laden raid in Pakistan in May 2011 as head of the secretive Joint Special Operation Command.

The president said, “Wouldn’t it be nice” if bin Laden had been captured sooner.

JAPAN-NISSAN-GHOSN

Shock in Japan as Nissan’s Ghosn held in financial probe

TOKYO (AP) — The arrest of Nissan Motor Co.’s chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges he underreported his income and misused company funds caused the company’s shares to tumble and shocked many in Japan who view him as something of a hero.

Prosecutors said they were holding Ghosn and another Nissan executive for allegedly collaborating to falsify securities statements and underreport Ghosn’s income for five years.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday that the government was watching for economic fallout from the scandal at one of the world’s biggest automakers.

Ghosn was arrested Monday and Nissan’s CEO said the company’s board will meet on Thursday to approve his dismissal. Prosecutors refused to say where he was being held in Tokyo.

The Brazilian-born executive was credited with engineering Nissan’s revival over two decades.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-THE LATEST

The Latest: Sheriff: Wildfire death toll rises to 79

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff says two more sets of human remains were found Monday, bringing the total number killed in a devastating California wildfire to 79.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says the list of names of those unaccounted for after a deadly wildfire has dropped to around 700.

He says that’s about 300 fewer than what was posted at the start of Monday.

Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.

The so-called Camp Fire swept through the rural town of Paradise on Nov. 8. It has destroyed nearly 12,000 homes.

CALIFORNIA BAR SHOOTING-GUNMAN

California gunman’s life was both unremarkable and troubled

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities haven’t settled on a theory of why Ian David Long shot and killed 12 people at a Southern California bar. His family isn’t talking, either.

That has left a community still in mourning to wonder why, but also who — who was the man who shattered the sense of security in the Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks?

First reports suggested an unremarkable life.

Long enlisted in the Marines and got married by 19. Within five years, he was honorably discharged and had started college.

But as the picture sharpened, troubling details emerged of a deeply disturbed man.

They’re the kinds of clues that, in hindsight, make people wonder out loud whether the impulse that led Long to methodically kill had been forming in plain sight.

CHINA-SURVEILLANCE BACKLASH

Backlash at Chinese university shows limits to surveillance

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese university’s plan to conduct a blanket search of student and staff electronic devices has come under fire, illustrating the limits of the population’s tolerance for surveillance.

It is also raising the prospect that tactics used on Muslim minorities may be creeping into the rest of the country.

The Guilin University of Electronic Technology is now reconsidering a search of cellphones, computers, external hard disks and USB drives after a copy of the order leaked online and triggered such an intense backlash that it drew rare criticism in state-run newspapers.

Searches of electronics are common in Xinjiang in China’s far west, a restive region that has been turned into a virtual police state. They are unheard of in most other areas.

That’s why the planned checks worry some.

TEKASHI 6IX9INE-INDICTMENT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Brooklyn rapper 6ix9ine held on multiple charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (teh-KAH’-shee sihks-NEYN’) was detained without bail after a prosecutor said he was involved in violence.

A federal magistrate judge Monday ordered him held until a Tuesday bail hearing. Judge Henry Pitman cited the discovery of evidence from a gunpoint robbery and an automatic pistol found in his home as reason to deny bail.

6ix9ine was among five people arrested on racketeering and firearms charges.

His lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, said 6ix9nine — whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez — posed no threat and had fired some of his co-defendants as part of his management and security team last week. His debut album, Day69, was among the most downloaded records on iTunes.

Prosecutors say a conviction could result in a mandatory 32-year prison sentence and possibly life.

IVANKA TRUMP-EMAILS

Report: Ivanka Trump used personal email for government work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter and adviser, sent hundreds of emails about government business from a personal email account last year.

That’s according to The Washington Post, which reports the emails were sent to White House aides, Cabinet officials and her assistants.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to questions Monday, but a spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, didn’t dispute the report.

Peter Mirijanian says, “While transitioning into government… Ms. Trump sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family.” He says no classified information was transmitted and the emails have been “retained” in conformity with records’ laws.

President Donald Trump mercilessly criticized his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, for using a private email server, labeling her “Crooked Hillary” and saying she belonged in jail.

