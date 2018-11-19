NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE Rain could hinder search for victims of California wildfire PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rain in the forecast could bring relief for those working to tame a devastating Northern California fire and frustration…

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Rain in the forecast could bring relief for those working to tame a devastating Northern California fire and frustration for those searching for remains of victims.

The search for bodies or bone fragments left behind in the so-called Camp Fire took on new urgency Sunday.

Hundreds of searchers fanned out to poke through the ashen rubble in Paradise before rains can wash away signs of the dead or turn the dusty debris into a thick paste.

Authorities say at least 77 people have died in the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.

Search teams in white coveralls, hard hats and masks used sticks to move aside debris and focused on vehicles, bathtubs and what was left of mattresses while a cadaver dog sniffed for clues.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-STAYING BEHIND

In smoldering wildfire ruins, life goes on for a hardy few

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — A small group of residents who survived the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in a century are defying evacuation orders and living in the burn zone.

Brad Weldon, who saved his Paradise home from the fire, says there was nowhere he could take his 89-year-old blind mother and he wants to protect his home from looters.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says he doesn’t know how many people remain in the evacuation zones. He says deputies won’t arrest residents in their homes who aren’t causing trouble.

Residents staying behind face a steep challenge ahead in the smoldering area: There’s no power, no public water supply and nowhere nearby to get supplies.

Residents who leave to get groceries, drinking water or fuel for generators, aren’t allowed to return.

JAPAN-NISSAN-GHOSN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Renault board to meet after Ghosn arrest

TOKYO (AP) — French carmaker Renault says it will defend its interests within its alliance with Nissan after the arrest of Carlos Ghosn, who spearheaded their union and is Renault’s CEO.

Renault said in a statement Monday that its board will hold an emergency meeting “shortly.”

Renault’s shares dived on the news of Ghosn’s troubles. Nissan Motor Co. announced Ghosn, who is their chairman, was arrested Monday and will be dismissed after he allegedly under-reported his income and engaged in other misconduct.

The French company’s statement says Renault’s lead independent director and its two committee chairs “have acknowledged” Nissan’s announcement and expressed “their dedication to the defense of Renault’s interest in the alliance.”

It’s unclear how Nissan’s announcement will affect Renault and the structure of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.

French authorities would not comment Monday on whether similar investigations are under way into Ghosn’s remuneration by Renault.

MEXICO-MIGRANT CARAVAN

Tijuana residents protest migrant caravan camped in city

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Hundreds of Tijuana residents have congregated around a monument in an affluent section of the city south of California to protest the thousands of Central American migrants who have arrived there via caravan in hopes of a new life in the U.S.

The locals waved Mexican flags, sang the Mexican national anthem and chanted “Out! Out!” on Sunday in front of a statue of the Aztec ruler Cuauhtemoc, 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the U.S. border.

They accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana. They also complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.” And they voiced worries that their taxes might be spent to care for the group as they wait possibly months to apply for U.S. asylum.

TRUMP

Will Kelly stay or won’t he? Trump praises, criticizes aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House chief of staff John Kelly is receiving praise and criticism from his boss, President Donald Trump, and that’s raising expectations that Kelly will be replaced at some point.

Trump talked about Kelly’s tenure at the White House in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.” The president commended the retired Marine general’s work ethic and much of what he brings to the job. But Trump also said that Kelly does some things that he doesn’t like.

In another sign of shaky ground, Trump wouldn’t commit to his previous pledge to keep Kelly as chief of staff for the remaining two years of his term.

On other moves in the administration, Trump said he was happy with his Cabinet but was thinking about changing “three or four or five positions.”

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi king’s speech makes no mention of slain journalist

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has given his first major speech since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, expressing support for his son, the crown prince, and making no mention of the accusations that the prince ordered the killing.

Monday’s speech highlighted the kingdom’s priorities for the coming year, focusing on issues such as the war in Yemen, security for Palestinians, stability in the oil market, countering rival Iran and job creation for Saudis. It did not mention Khashoggi.

The king made no reference to the firestorm around Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying only that he has directed him to put additional focus on developing the capabilities of Saudi youth.

The CIA has concluded Prince Mohammed ordered Khashoggi’s Oct. 2 killing, which Saudi Arabia vehemently denies.

OLDER WORKERS-RETIREMENT PLANS

Turbulent stock markets spooking older workers, retirees

CHICAGO (AP) — The recent turbulence in the U.S. stock markets is spooking some older workers and retirees, a group that was hit particularly hard during the most recent financial crisis.

There’s no indication, though, that the recent volatility has brought about large-scale overhauls in retirement planning.

A vice president at Allianz Life Insurance Co., Paul Kelash, says the market fluctuations are like a return to normalcy after what had been a steady upturn. He says he hasn’t seen much evidence of Americans drastically altering their retirement plans

A Bankrate survey says 62 percent of Americans — and 76 percent of those 65 and over — don’t believe their financial situation has improved in the two years since Donald Trump’s election. Nearly 1 in 5 say their finances have actually gotten worse.

VIKINGS-BEARS

Bears beat Vikings 25-20, tighten grip on NFC North

CHICAGO (AP) — Khalil Mack had a sack and fumble recovery, Eddie Jackson returned an interception for a touchdown and the Chicago Bears tightened their grip on the NFC North with a 25-20 victory over the second-place Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Mack and Jackson led a dominant effort by the defense. And Chicago (7-3) took a big step toward its first division championship since 2010.

The Bears have won a season-high four in a row. And the past two have come against the NFC North after they dropped 10 straight to division opponents.

Chicago simply suffocated the Vikings (5-4-1), dominating in total yards (308-268) and time of possession (34:29-25:31) even though quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had his difficulties.

Trubisky was 20 of 31 for 165 yards and a touchdown. But he was intercepted two times by Anthony Harris.

AFRICA-WORLD TOILET DAY

On World Toilet Day, attention centers on sanitation crisis

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Campaigners are urging governments and businesses to invest more to improve sanitation in poor countries facing a dangerous shortage of toilets.

The toilet crisis is severe in parts of Africa and Asia battling extreme poverty.

To mark World Toilet Day Monday, the group WaterAid said that one in five primary schools and one in eight secondary schools globally do not have any toilets.

According to the report, an estimated 344 million children in sub-Saharan Africa do not have a decent toilet at home, leaving them vulnerable to diarrhea and other water-borne infections.

Cheryl Hicks, chief executive of the Geneva-based Toilet Board Coalition, told The Associated Press that sanitation entrepreneurs can help reduce the toilet shortage in countries where such infrastructure is too expensive for governments.

ELECTION 2018-FLORIDA-RECOUNT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Scott says Nelson was ‘gracious’ in phone call

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott says incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson was “gracious” to him in a phone call to congratulate Scott on his victory over the longtime politician.

Scott told Fox & Friends on Monday morning that he told Nelson “if he has any ideas of how to do my job better, don’t hesitate to call me.”

In response to a specific question, Scott reiterated his frustration over the protracted Senate race in which he claimed victory on Election Day but whose outcome was challenged by Nelson. Nelson conceded on Sunday after a manual recount of votes confirmed Scott as the winner.

Scott and President Donald Trump were among those who alleged that Democrats were trying to steal the election, and they questioned the actions of some election officials in South Florida.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported late Sunday that one of those officials, Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, had presented a resignation letter to step down in January. Scott said it was his understanding that Snipes had resigned, but he said he hadn’t received her resignation yet.

