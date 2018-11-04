Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EST

ELECTION 2018-TRUMP-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump, Obama give closing arguments for midterms WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging voters in Tennessee and Georgia to back Republicans in statewide races, warning that Democrats want…

The Latest: Trump, Obama give closing arguments for midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is urging voters in Tennessee and Georgia to back Republicans in statewide races, warning that Democrats want to destroy the country with high taxes and illegal immigration as well as divisive politics.

As Trump headlined two rallies on the last Sunday before midterm elections, Democrats turned to former President Barack Obama for their closing argument. Appearing in Gary, Indiana, and later in Chicago, Obama warned Democrats not to be distracted by lies and fear-mongering.

Meanwhile, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he was pumping another $5 million in national advertising into the final two days before the midterm elections. He’s urging voters to support Democrats because of his concern about “the direction of our nation.”

ELECTION 2018-GEORGIA-ELECTION SECURITY

Kemp cites voter database hacking attempt, gives no evidence

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia secretary of state’s office, which is run by Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, says it is investigating an attempted hack of the state’s online voter database that will be used at polling places for Tuesday’s election.

The statement from Kemp’s office says it is investigating the state Democratic Party in connection with the hacking attempt, but it offered no evidence and didn’t specify allegations.

Elections-security advocates critical of Kemp say they have new evidence that Georgia’s online registered voter database managed by his office is subject to hacking that could alter voters’ information or remove them from the registered voter list altogether.

Kemp’s office says it notified federal officials. The FBI declined to comment.

Kemp’s opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, has called him “an architect of voter suppression.”

TRUMP-ASYLUM SHUTDOWN

Migrants camped at border worry caravans will shut them out

MATAMOROS, Mexico (AP) — Asylum seekers already camping at border crossings worry that how the Trump administration responds to the caravan of some 4,000 Central American migrants and three much smaller ones hundreds of miles behind it could leave them shut out.

President Donald Trump last week threatened to detain asylum seekers in large tents and send as many as 15,000 active-duty soldiers to the border. He’s also spoken of closing the border.

That reaction concerns people like 32-year-old Humberto Alvarez Gonzalez, who waits with dozens of others on the southern end of a bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, that leads to South Texas.

The people waiting at the bridge sleep on cots and rely on donated food and clothing.

Alvarez, a Cuban, hopes he can get across the bridge before the caravans arrive.

UTAH MAYOR DEAD AFGHANISTAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Funeral plans are pending for Utah Guard major

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The remains of Utah mayor who was also a major in the Utah Army National Guard and killed in Afghanistan are scheduled to arrive Monday evening at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Authorities say funeral plans still are pending for 39-year-old Brent Taylor.

Officials say he was training commandos in Afghanistan and died when a member of the Afghan security forces shot him on Saturday.

Taylor had taken a yearlong leave of absence from his job as the mayor of the Utah city of North Ogden for his deployment to Afghanistan.

He was a military intelligence officer with Joint Force Headquarters and was expected to return to his mayor’s job in January.

Taylor leaves behind a wife and seven children.

____

MIGRANT CARAVAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mexican townsfolk assist weary migrants

ISLA, Mexico (AP) — Ordinary Mexicans are helping Central American migrants headed to the U.S. border.

Catalina Munoz said she bought tortillas on credit to assemble tacos of beans, cheese and rice when she heard the caravan would pass through her tiny town of 3,000 inhabitants in the southern state of Oaxaca.

She then gathered 15 members from her community of Benemerito Juarez to help make the tacos, fill water bottles and carry fruit to weary travelers on the roadside.

Manuel Calderon, 43, a migrant from El Salvador, said he felt blessed when he saw the townsfolk waiting with food and water.

“I hadn’t eaten and I was very thirsty,” he said, before slinging his backpack over a shoulder and placing a straw hat on his head to resume the long journey planned for Sunday.

Many in the caravan have now been on the road for more than three weeks.

Mexico’s Interior Ministry estimates that more than 5,000 migrants are currently moving through southern Mexico via caravan or in smaller groups.

The ministry said Saturday that 2,793 migrants have requested asylum in Mexico and that around 500 have asked for help returning to their countries of origin.

HIT AND RUN-SCOUTS KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hundreds gather for vigil for Girl Scouts killed

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of community members gathered outside an elementary school in Wisconsin to remember three Girl Scouts and a parent who were killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Holding candles and umbrellas, the crowd gathered Sunday evening outside Halmstad Elementary School in the Chippewa Falls School District, where some of the girls were fourth-graders. Several Girl Scouts sang songs in honor of the victims.

The victims were struck Saturday morning while picking up trash along a rural road in Lake Hallie, 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Minneapolis and just south of Chippewa Falls.

Police say a pickup truck veered off the road into a ditch and struck them. One girl survived and was in critical condition Saturday night.

Authorities say a 21-year-old man driving the pickup later surrendered.

YOGA STUDIO SHOOTING-FLORIDA

Man fought back during yoga studio shooting with a broom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A yoga practitioner says he fought the gunman who killed two people during a class at a yoga studio in Florida.

Joshua Quick spoke to ABC’s Good Morning America on Sunday.

Police say Scott Paul Beierle posed as a customer at the studio in Tallahassee on Friday night when he started shooting.

Quick said he grabbed Beierle’s gun after it jammed and hit him. But Beierle got control of the gun again and pistol-whipped Quick.

Quick said he then grabbed a broom and struck Beierle, which gave some people in the studio time to flee.

Two women — a 61-year-old faculty member at Florida State University, and a 21-year-old FSU student from Atlanta who was due to graduate in May — were fatally shot. Five others were wounded.

JAPAN-MURAKAMI LIBRARY

Japanese author Murakami reveals plan for library of works

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese author Haruki Murakami has announced a plan to set up a library that would showcase his works and also serve as a meeting place for research and international exchanges.

In a rare public appearance in Japan on Sunday, Murakami revealed the library is being planned at Waseda University, his alma mater in Tokyo.

The library would archive his books, materials he used for his works and his record collection.

Waseda officials said details were still being worked out, with a partial archive starting in 2019.

Murakami began writing while running a jazz bar in Tokyo and won recognition as a literary star with his 1987 romantic novel “Norwegian Wood.” His latest novel, “Killing Commendatore,” recently hit U.S. bookstores.

STONE THROWING THREATS

Stone throwers face different fates across the globe

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Donald Trump’s assertion that stones thrown by Latin American protesters at American troops should be treated as “rifles” has sparked debate about the appropriate response to rock-throwing crowds — particularly after Nigerian troops appeared to use his comments as justification for a deadly crackdown on demonstrators over the weekend.

From the Gaza Strip to Africa to Europe, security forces have long dealt with stone throwers, albeit in very different ways.

AIR FORCE-FALCON MASCOT INJURED

Air Force mascot falcon improving after injury at West Point

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — An Air Force falcon injured at West Point during a prank before Saturday’s annual rivalry game between the two service academies is back home and showing signs of improvement.

Air Force Academy spokesperson Lt. Col. Tracy A. Bunko says 22-year-old Aurora “was able to fly around in her pen” on Sunday.

Bunko calls the development “an extremely good sign” and says the academy is “grateful for the outpouring of support and optimistic for Aurora’s recovery.”

Bunko says the falcon will continue to be evaluated and antibiotics will be given to prevent infection.

Army officials at West Point apologized Sunday for the injuries to the falcon and promised a full investigation.

___

