Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

Legal decisions and a racist robocall in Georgia gov. race

ATLANTA (AP) — Last-minute legal decisions, a racist robocall and a protester wearing a giant chicken suit holding a sign that reads “too chicken to debate.”

These are the various scenes playing out amid the final furious days of the hotly contested and historic race for Georgia governor between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp.

A robocall apparently from a white supremacist group is injecting racism directly into the race, which has already been fraught with a race-laden debate over ballot access and voter suppression.

Abrams would be the first black female governor in U.S. history.

Kemp is Georgia’s secretary of state and vehemently denies charges that he’s used his office to make it harder for minorities to vote.

Both Kemp and Abrams have denounced the robocall. Kemp called it “vile.”

HIT AND RUN DEATHS

3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (AP) — A driver of a pickup truck lurched off a road in western Wisconsin Saturday and hit a group of Girl Scouts picking up trash in the ditch, leaving three girls and one adult dead and critically injuring a fourth girl, police said.

Sgt. Daniel Sokup of the Lake Hallie Police Department said the driver of the black Ford F-150 pickup truck fled the scene but later turned himself in.

The crash happened late Saturday morning as the girls were picking up litter in a ditch in Lake Hallie, a town about 95 miles (153 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.

The girls were in the fourth grade at Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune quoted a relative of a girl in the troop who was not injured as saying. The Girl Scouts were all wearing bright safety vests and were accompanied by several adults.

Two of the girls and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene and a third was transported to a hospital where she later died, Sokup said.

YOGA STUDIO SHOOTING-FLORIDA-THE LATEST

The Latest: Yoga shooter posted racist, misogynistic videos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The man who shot and killed two people in a Tallahassee yoga studio appears to have made a series of racist and misogynistic videos four years ago.

Police say that on Friday night Scott Paul Beierle posed as a customer at the yoga studio and then suddenly started shooting people. He killed two women and injured five others. Beierle then fatally shot himself.

In a series of videos that were posted to YouTube in 2014, a man who looks like Beierle criticized how black people dress and speak and called women who date black men “whores.” In another video, the man complained about an “invasion” from Central America, while in another he ranted about the women who he said had caused him to become a misogynist.

A Tallahassee police spokesman would not confirm or deny the videos were Beierle’s, but biographical details mentioned in the videos match known facts about Beierle.

The existence of the videos was first reported by BuzzFeed.

ELECTION 2018-SENATE-MISSOURI-THE LATEST

The Latest: NRA president campaigns for GOP candidate Hawley

IMPERIAL, Mo. (AP) — National Rifle Association President Oliver North is campaigning for Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley.

North spoke to several dozen Hawley supporters during a Saturday rally in Imperial, about 30 minutes south of St. Louis.

North railed against Missouri’s incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill and other Democrats, warning that if Democrats take control of the U.S. House they will try to impeach President Donald Trump. North says Trump’s presidency is important in filling any additional vacancies on the U.S. Supreme Court with justices who support the Second Amendment.

The NRA endorsed Hawley and ran ads against McCaskill.

The Democrat has said she supports policies including strengthening background checks for buying firearms, banning bump stocks, and “ensuring that anyone who is too dangerous to get on an airplane can’t get their hands on a gun.”

MIGRANT CARAVAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Caravan splinters as it heads through Mexico

ISLA, Mexico (AP) — Members of the 4,000-strong caravan of Central American migrants winding their way toward the U.S. border lambasted Mexican officials for directing them northward through the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz, calling it “the route of death.”

The group said in a statement that some migrants branched off on their own Saturday in the belief that they were near the metropolises of Puebla and Mexico City, where they aimed to rest and receive medical attention after three weeks on the road.

A trek via the sugar fields and fruit groves of Veracruz takes the travelers through a state where hundreds of migrants have disappeared in recent years, falling prey to kidnappers looking for ransom payments.

Authorities in Veracruz said in September they had discovered remains from at least 174 people buried in clandestine graves. Some security experts have questioned whether those bodies belonged to migrants.

Veracruz Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes reneged on a Friday offer to provide buses to leapfrog the migrants to the Mexican capital or some other destination.

OBIT-ROY HARGROVE

Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove dies at age 49

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove has died at age 49.

Manager Larry Clothier released a statement saying Hargrove died Friday in New York from cardiac arrest stemming from a longtime fight with kidney disease.

Hargrove was a prolific player who provided his jazz sounds to records across a range of styles. He played in sessions for Common, Erykah Badu and D’Angelo.

He won his first Grammy in 1998 with his Afro-Cuban band Crisol for its album “Habana.” He then won another in 2002 for “Directions in Music: Live at Massey Hall,” featuring a band he led with pianist Herbie Hancock and saxophonist Michael Brecker.

A native of Waco, Texas, Hargrove was discovered by fellow jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis while Hargrove was playing at a Dallas high school.

FILM-FANTASTIC BEASTS

‘Fantastic Beasts’ stars: Grindelwald isn’t Trump, exactly

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Depp’s charismatic leader at the center of the new “Fantastic Beasts” sequel isn’t modeled on President Donald Trump.

But the stars of “Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald,” a film J.K. Rowling finished writing a few months before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, say there are some similarities.

The film is set in the “Harry Potter” universe and finds Depp’s character, Gellert Grindelwald, seeking to gain power and divide “pureblood” wizards from humans in 1920s Paris.

Callum Turner plays the older brother of Eddie Redmayne’s main character. He says the movie shines a light on leaders both past and present. Turner says the film is about how people can be drawn in by leaders with a seductive message.

Katherine Waterston plays a magical law enforcement agent. She says Grindelwald is far more “subtle” than the blunt president.

ELECTION 2018

Anxious politicians and volunteers make final election push

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Campaigns are cranking up their efforts on the final anxious weekend before the 2018 midterms, and each side is warning of dire consequences if it fails.

President Donald Trump is crisscrossing the country stumping for the GOP. Democrats are relying on former President Barack Obama and entertainers like Jimmy Buffett in Florida.

Candidates and volunteers are knocking on doors, holding rallies and phone-banking desperately as dozens of races around the country go down to the wire.

Democrats are counting on wresting control of the U.S. House from Republicans and hoping for a longshot series of wins to win back the Senate as well. But Republicans are optimistic they can gain seats in a Senate map heavy on red states and haven’t given up on holding the House.

PEOPLE-ALEC BALDWIN

Alec Baldwin denies ‘clickbait’ parking-dispute punch charge

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin is denying that he punched anyone over a parking spot and says the allegation is being reported “for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

The actor was arrested Friday and charged with assault and harassment after allegedly hitting another man in the face during a parking dispute in New York City.

The other man told police Baldwin hit him with his hand. He said he wasn’t sure if it was a punch or a slap.

Baldwin’s publicist did not respond to a request for comment after the arrest.

But Baldwin said later on the Twitter account of the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation that “the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot” is false. He said he “wanted to go on the record stating as much.”

SYNAGOGUE-SHOOTING

About 100 gather for ‘healing service’ outside synagogue

PITTSBURGH (AP) — About 100 people gathered in a cold drizzle for what was called a “healing service” outside the Pittsburgh synagogue that was the scene of a mass shooting a week ago.

Former Tree of Life rabbi Chuck Diamond led Saturday morning’s 45-minute service, which featured prayers, songs and poetry. The Rev. Lee Clark, a retired Presbyterian pastor from the Pittsburgh area, led a short prayer.

People stood with umbrellas, some weeping, mothers hugging children and couples leaning on each other.

The gunman entered Tree of Life just as Shabbat services were beginning and started shooting, killing 11 people and wounding six others in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Suspect Robert Bowers pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal hate crime charges. He could face the death penalty.

