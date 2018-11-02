Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

ELECTION 2018-FLORIDA Florida becomes epicenter of nation’s polarizing politics TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is emerging as an epicenter of the nation’s polarizing politics in the final days of the 2018 campaign. In the closely…

Florida becomes epicenter of nation’s polarizing politics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is emerging as an epicenter of the nation’s polarizing politics in the final days of the 2018 campaign.

In the closely contested campaign for governor, President Donald Trump and GOP nominee Ron DeSantis have used what has been called racially coded language to slam Democrat Andrew Gillum. That and the race for a key U.S. Senate seat are playing out in communities still recovering from a killer hurricane and a deadly school shooting.

Hot-button issues including guns, race and the environment are unfolding in a deeply personal way.

That’s a sharp change in a state where elections notoriously come down to the wire. Politicians in both parties traditionally focus on winning over moderate voters. Not so in the Trump era, as each side scrambles to mobilize its strongest supporters.

MIGRANT CARAVAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mexican governor: Migrants are offered transport

DONAJI, Mexico (AP) — The governor the Mexican state of Veracruz says thousands of Central Americans in a migrant caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border have been offered transportation.

Miguel Angel Yunes says in a video message that the offer is to take them “to Mexico City or to the place they wish.”

Yunes said Friday evening that “it is very important that they be able to move soon from Veracruz to another place.”

He added that his priority is “maintaining the safety and health of Veracruz residents.”

YOGA STUDIO SHOOTING-FLORIDA-THE LATEST

The Latest: 3 dead in yoga shooting, including suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a second person has died at the hands of a shooter who opened fire inside a Florida yoga studio before killing himself.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters Friday night that the gunman shot six people and pistol-whipped one other person before fatally shooting himself. The conditions of the other victims are unclear.

The death toll from the shooting inside a small Tallahassee shopping center now stands at three, including the suspect.

Authorities have not identified the shooter or the victims.

DeLeo said authorities are investigating possible motives. He declined to say what kind of gun the shooter had.

MISSING SAUDI SISTERS

Police: No sign of assault in Saudi sisters’ NYC deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say two Saudi Arabian sisters whose bodies washed up on New York City’s waterfront told people they would rather harm themselves than return to their home country.

The bodies of 16-year-old Tala Farea and 23-year-old Rotana Farea were discovered Oct. 24 in the Hudson River.

They were bound together with tape, but Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Friday investigators found no evidence they were attacked.

Investigators say the sisters traveled from Virginia and stayed at expensive hotels in the days before they died.

A witness told police he saw the sisters praying near the river before their bodies were found.

Shea said the sisters told people in Virginia they would “rather inflict harm on themselves” than return to Saudi Arabia.

He wouldn’t say whether the sisters killed themselves.

ELECTION 2018-TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump hails Ind. Senate candidate as ‘a fighter’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump is delivering a ringing endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun, who is running in a close race against Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly.

Trump is praising Braun at a Friday night rally in Indianapolis as a successful businessman and patriot who will fight every day for the people of Indiana.

Trump says Braun is “a fighter and he’s a winner.”

Trump also went after Donnelly, belittling him as “Sleepin’ Joe.”

Trump warned that Republican losses in the House and Senate would put “radical Democrats in charge of every congressional committee.”

The president was also joined by Vice President Mike Pence, the state’s former governor, and Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Knight.

AP-US-SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Suspect’s father killed self amid ’79 rape case

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre (all times local): 4:50 p.m. A Pittsburgh man believed to be the father of the synagogue massacre suspect killed himself while out on bail in a 1979 rape case. Court files and news clips show 27-year-old Randall Bowers had been charged with abducting a young woman as she left a pizza shop, forcing her to drive him to a place where he then sexually assaulted her. ? Court papers say he was released on $5,000 bail signed by his mother, a hospital supervisor in California. ? The file is being released Friday with the victim’s name redacted after a court hearing sought by media groups covering the massacre.

FALL BACK

Time on retreat this weekend in US with standard time return

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time marches ahead, usually. It’s in retreat this weekend in the United States.

At 2 a.m. local time Sunday, daylight saving time is ending, and standard time returns for most people across the country. It means an extra hour of sleep, perchance to dream, for one night.

The shift means it’s lighter earlier in the morning, and darkness comes sooner in the evening.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona don’t observe daylight saving time, so no need to change the clocks in those places.

Daylight saving time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

Online:

Time change rules: http://tinyurl.com/j9t8ybe

PEOPLE-ALEC BALDWIN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Alec Baldwin charged with assault, harassment

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have charged Alec Baldwin with assault and harassment after he was arrested for allegedly striking a man in the face during a dispute over a parking spot outside the actor’s New York City home.

Baldwin was taken into custody just before 2 p.m. Friday in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village neighborhood. He was released two hours later. A court appearance has been scheduled for Nov. 26.

Baldwin didn’t comment as he walked past reporters and photographers to a waiting SUV.

Police say Baldwin claimed he had a family member holding the spot when a man driving a station wagon pulled up and took it.

Officials say the men were arguing and pushing each other before the 60-year-old Baldwin hit the other man.

The 49-year-old station wagon driver was taken to a hospital with jaw pain.

This story has been corrected to show Baldwin’s home is in Greenwich Village, not the West Village.

TRUMP-BORDER REALITY

Troop deployment creates tense atmosphere on US border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — As the first active-duty troops sent to the U.S. border with Mexico install coils of razor wire, a sense of unease is spreading across Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.

President Donald Trump’s portrayal of a border under siege by drug smugglers and other criminals is at odds with what many residents see, with U.S. border towns consistently ranking among the safest in the country.

Some Valley residents question the need for a large military presence and fear it will tarnish the area’s image. Some fear violence if and when the caravan of Central American migrants reaches the U.S. border.

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-VIDEO-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump ad recycles anti-immigration video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president’s re-election campaign is out with a new ad that borrows liberally from an expletive-filled, anti-immigration video that was denounced as racist.

The new ad, tweeted Friday by Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, warns ominously that a caravan of migrants that has been traveling toward the U.S. could be filled with “dangerous illegal criminals.” And it includes footage of Luis Bracamontes, a twice-deported immigrant from Mexico sentenced to death in California for killing two police officers.

“America cannot allow this invasion,” the narrator says.

Bracamontes was also featured in an ad President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that was widely seen as reminiscent of the infamous 1988 “Willie Horton” ad used against Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis and condemned as racist.

Parscale says the new ad will start running nationally Friday night.

