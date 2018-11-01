Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 p.m. EDT

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump offers more proposals on immigration WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order next week that could lead to the large-scale detention of migrants crossing…

TRUMP-IMMIGRATION-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump offers more proposals on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order next week that could lead to the large-scale detention of migrants crossing the southern border and bar anyone caught crossing illegally from claiming asylum.

The two legally dubious proposals mark his latest election-season barrage against illegal immigration.

Trump also says he has told the U.S. military mobilizing at the southwest border that if U.S. troops face rock-throwing migrants, they should react as though the rocks were “rifles.”

Trump’s comments came in a rambling, campaign-style speech at the White House Thursday. He offered few details on how exactly he planned to overhaul an asylum system he claimed was plagued by “endemic abuse” that he said “makes a mockery of our immigration system.”

__

ELECTION 2018-TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Hawley: Voters will soon call McCaskill ‘fired’

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley says that on Election Day, voters are going to call his opponent, Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, “fired.”

Hawley said Thursday at a rally with President Donald Trump in Columbia that McCaskill wanted Missourians to call Hillary Clinton “Madam President.” He says McCaskill has spent a lifetime in politics “just like Hillary.”

Trump says he doesn’t want anything to go awry on Tuesday, Election Day, so he’s returning to Missouri before the election to drum up votes for Hawley.

The Missouri Senate contest is one of the tightest in the nation.

SHOOTING-SYNAGOGUE-ONLINE HATE

Days after synagogue massacre, online hate is thriving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Websites and forums favored by fair-right extremists are full of anti-Semitic, racist messages days after 11 people died in the shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Watchdogs say the sheer number of websites on the internet and the vast amount of content makes such words difficult to police. And the problem dates back to the earliest days of the internet.

Just days before the shooting, a coalition of groups proposed a framework that organizers hope will lead social media companies to clamp down on their terms of service to reduce online hate.

So far, no company has announced that it will adopt the plan.

CELLPHONE RADIATION-CANCER

Cross talk: Federal agencies clash on cellphone cancer risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two U.S. government agencies are giving conflicting interpretations of a safety study on cellphone radiation: One says it causes cancer in rats. The other says there’s no reason for people to worry.

The National Toxicology Program dialed up its concerns Thursday about a link to heart and brain cancer from a study of male rats that was made public last winter.

The Food and Drug Administration, which oversees cellphone safety, disagreed with the upgraded warning. The FDA also said the findings should not be applied to human cellphone use.

Cancer experts say rates of brain tumors in humans haven’t increased in 40 years.

EXECUTION-TENNESSEE

Man smiles, says ‘Let’s rock’ before dying in electric chair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate grimaced and waved goodbye before saying “let’s rock,” moments before he became the first man executed in the electric chair in that state since 2007.

Officials say 63-year-old Edmund Zagorski was executed Thursday night for the killings of two men during a 1983 drug deal.

A reporter who witnessed the scene said Zagorski could be seen smiling while strapped down.

Zagorski’s attorney Kelly Henry smiled at him from the witness room. Henry says Zagorski told her the last thing he wanted to see was her smiling face before the shroud was put over his face.

Zagorski had opted for the electric chair over a lethal injection because he thought it would be quicker and less painful.

Nationwide, only 14 other people have been put to death in the electric chair since 2000.

GOOGLE WALKOUT-THE LATEST

The Latest: About 1,000 at Google San Francisco protest

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — About 1,000 Google workers in San Francisco have swarmed into a plaza in front of the city’s historic Ferry Building.

It’s part of a worldwide protest employees are staging to complain about Google’s handling of sexual-misconduct claims. Other Google protests took place in London, New York and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The crowd in San Francisco repeatedly chanted, “Women’s rights are workers’ rights!” as the half-hour rally began to wrap up.

Protest organizers are calling for an end to forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination. They also want Google to commit to ending pay inequity.

PEOPLE-NEIL YOUNG-DARYL HANNAH

Neil Young acknowledges he and Daryl Hannah are married

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hey hey, my my, Neil Young is calling Daryl Hannah his wife.

The 72-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and the 57-year-old “Splash” actress had been utterly mum on the subject of their marriage since reports that they wed in California in August.

But Young said in a pro-gun-control post on his website Wednesday featuring a new performance of his 1970 song “Ohio” that “My wife Daryl and I put this video together.”

The couple’s representatives didn’t reply to requests for comment.

It’s the third marriage for Young and the first for Hannah, who had previous relationships with Jackson Browne and John F. Kennedy Jr.

She wrote and directed the Netflix movie “Paradox,” starring Young, earlier this year.

Young’s hits include “Hey Hey, My My” and “Heart of Gold.”

RAIDERS-49ERS

Mullens has sterling debut in 49ers 34-3 win over Raiders

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Mullens threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns for the most productive NFL debut since the merger, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 34-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders in a lopsided Battle of the Bay on Thursday night.

George Kittle made an impressive one-handed catch on a 71-yard play that set up his touchdown from Mullens and Pierre Garcon caught his first TD pass in two seasons with the 49ers (2-7), who snapped a six-game losing streak and won for just the second time in two years without Jimmy Garpppolo at quarterback.

Mullens got the nod after C.J. Beathard injured his right wrist last week and made the most of his opportunity against a defense for the Raiders (1-7) that is one of the worst in the league.

The former undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi got rid of the ball quickly and took advantages of several breakdowns in coverage for big plays, including the 24-yard TD pass to a wide-open Garcon on the opening drive.

Mullens finished 16 for 22 and had a 151.9 passer rating, the highest for a quarterback with at least 15 attempts in an NFL debut since the 1970 merger. He threw TD passes to Garcon and Kendrick Bourne on the opening two drives and coasted from there to the most lopsided win in this series since San Francisco won the first meeting 38-7 in 1970.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

EXPLOSIVE DEVICES

Pipe bomb suspect in court for bail, removal hearing

MIAMI (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump is due in court for a bail hearing.

Federal prosecutors contend that 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc should remain jailed until trial, given the magnitude of the charges and the strong evidence against him. Sayoc is accused of sending 15 improvised explosive devices to numerous Democrats, Trump critics and media outlets.

None of the bombs exploded, and no one was injured. Still, Sayoc faces nearly 50 years in prison if convicted on five federal charges, which were filed in New York.

Friday’s hearing also will deal with when Sayoc should be moved from Miami to New York to be prosecuted. Several package bombs were found in New York as well as other locations.

WHITEY BULGER-PRISON

Violence plagued West Virginia prison before Bulger’s murder

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long before notorious Boston mobster James “Whitey” Bulger was killed in a West Virginia federal prison, lawmakers and even prison guards were sounding the alarm about dangerous conditions at the facility.

Bulger is the third inmate killed in the last six months at USP Hazelton. Yet, there’s been no public indication federal prison officials have taken action to address the safety concerns.

Court records, oversight reports and news articles detail numerous violent incidents in the last few years.

Union officials have raised concerns about dozens of vacant positions at the prison. They’ve also decried a practice known as augmentation, which taps health care workers, teachers and secretaries to fill correction officer positions.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not respond to questions about the safety concerns at USP Hazelton.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.