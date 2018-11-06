ELECTION 2018-THE LATEST The Latest: Trump calling allies, tweeting endorsements WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is spending Election Day calling allies, tweeting endorsements and following news coverage, after concluding a six-day rally blitz in…

ELECTION 2018-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump calling allies, tweeting endorsements

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is spending Election Day calling allies, tweeting endorsements and following news coverage, after concluding a six-day rally blitz in Missouri late Monday.

Trump packed his closing argument with hardline immigration rhetoric and harsh attacks on Democrats as he stared down the prospect of Republican losses that could shadow his presidency.

Faced with the possibility of keeping the Senate but losing the House, aides have begun laying out the political reality to Trump, who could face an onslaught of Democratic-run investigations and paralysis of his policy agenda.

Trump has already been trying out defensive arguments, noting that midterm losses are typical for the party in the White House, pointing out a high number of GOP retirements and stressing that he has kept his focus on the Senate.

ELECTION 2018-SENATE

GOP aims to keep Senate control, aided by Trump-friendly map

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are aiming to retain Senate control in Tuesday’s voting.

Democrats’ longshot prospects for capturing a Senate majority are pinned on hopes of their supporters surging to the polls. Democrats and some independents have been motivated by Trump’s anti-immigration rhetoric and policies and his efforts to dismantle health care protections enacted under President Barack Obama.

The Democrats have history on their side: 2002 was the only midterm election in the past three decades when the party holding the White House gained Senate seats.

Republicans have a narrow 51-49 majority. Democrats need to gain two Senate seats to win a majority. But they and their two independent allies are defending 26 of the 35 seats in play. Those 26 seats include 10 in states that Trump won in 2016.

ELECTION 2018-TRUMP

Trump closes out furious campaign effort with Missouri rally

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump closed out his midterm election rallies with one in Missouri that featured conservative stars, Republican hopefuls, favorite Democratic targets, and a little drama.

Joining Trump on stage in the Mississippi River town of Cape Girardeau was native son and radio host Rush Limbaugh plus Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro.

Trump’s stump speech was interrupted for several minutes Monday night when a woman in the crowd required medical attention. People sang the hymn “Amazing Grace” as she was taken outside.

Trump’s Missouri rally was his third of the day and his 11th in a spate of campaigning during which he accused Democrats of planning to ruin the country if they succeed in gaining power in Congress after Tuesday’s midterm elections.

ELECTION 2018-VOTING PROBLEMS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Man charged in threat to PA poll workers

ATLANTA (AP) — A man is accused of threatening to shoot workers at a western Pennsylvania polling place after they told him he wasn’t registered to vote.

Forty-eight-year-old Christopher Thomas Queen of Claysville was charged Tuesday with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

Washington county assistant elections director Melanie Ostrander says Quinn came to the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department in South Franklin Township at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. She says he became irate when he was told he wasn’t registered to vote.

Ostrander says the man allegedly “became upset, told the poll workers he was going to go get a gun and come back and shoot them.”

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Queen and a phone number listed in his name rang unanswered before disconnecting Tuesday.

ELECTION 2018-HOUSE

Battle for the House tests Trump, GOP hold on Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The battle for control of the House is becoming a fight to the finish as Democrats try to flip the majority.

Democrats are increasingly confident they’ll pick up the 23 seats needed to seize control. They are counting on voter enthusiasm and the strength of their candidates to carry them to victory. More women than ever are running, along with military veterans and minorities, in districts across the country.

Republicans predict they’ll lose seats but hold a slim majority based on what they say is a healthy economy.

The midterm elections are typically difficult for the party in power. This year it’s become a referendum on President Donald Trump and GOP control of Congress. House Republicans took control in 2010 during then-President Barack Obama’s first term.

ELECTION 2018-BALLOT MEASURES

States to decide marijuana, Medicaid, redistricting measures

NEW YORK (AP) — An array of initiatives is on the ballot in dozens of states, including whether to legalize marijuana, boost the minimum wage and expand Medicaid.

In all, voters in 37 states will decide the fate of 155 statewide initiatives on Tuesday. Most were drafted by legislatures, but 64 resulted from citizen-initiated campaigns.

In North Dakota and Michigan, voters have a chance to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, a step already taken by nine other states. The ballots in Missouri and Utah included proposals to legalize the medical use of pot.

Proposals to change the redistricting process so it’s potentially less partisan were on the ballot in four states — Missouri, Michigan, Utah and Colorado.

IRAN-US-THE LATEST

The Latest: Iran minister unhappy with OPEC committee stance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s oil minister has written a letter to the OPEC chief, asking that the so-called Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee — which consists of all OPEC and non-OPEC countries — be dissolved because of its stance on the newly re-imposed U.S. sanctions on Iran.

The minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said in his letter to OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo that some members of the committee “openly take side with the United States in imposing unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran.”

He says there is no reason to continue with JMMC. The committee is due to hold a meeting next week in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, an ally of Iran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia.

Zanganeh’s remarks were by Iran’s official news agency IRNA on Tuesday. It’s unlikely, however, that his letter to OPEC would lead to the dissolution of the committee.

MEDIA-HANNITY

Fox News doesn’t condone Hannity appearance with Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News says it does not condone any of its journalists appearing in a campaign event, hours after prime-time host Sean Hannity spoke at President Trump’s final rally before the midterm election.

Fox called it an “unfortunate distraction” that has been addressed. But the network statement issued Tuesday did not explain how it was addressed.

Hannity, who had said earlier Monday that he would not appear on the campaign stage, tweeted that he was “surprised, yet honored” by the president’s request that he come up on stage.

And he said that he was not referring to any Fox colleagues when he pointed out the “fake news” reporters standing in the press area.

MIGRANT CARAVAN-THE LATEST

The Latest: Aid workers help migrants at Mexico City stadium

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Humanitarian aid has converged around a stadium in Mexico City where thousands of Central American migrants heading toward the United States are resting after an arduous trek that has taken them through three countries in the course of three weeks.

Migrants searched through piles of donated clothes for fresh garments, grabbed boxes of milk for children and lined up to make quick calls home at a stand set up by the Red Cross.

More than 2,000 migrants have arrived at the Jesus Martinez stadium since Sunday, and city officials are bracing to attend to as many as 5,000 at the site by Wednesday. Hundreds of city employees and even more volunteers were on hand to sort donations and direct migrants toward food, water, diapers and other basics.

The atmosphere at the stadium is more organized than what migrants encountered on the road, where humble townspeople pushed bags of drinking water, tacos and fruit into the migrants’ hands as they passed through tiny hamlets in southern Mexico.

AMAZON HQ-THE LATEST

The Latest: Virginia officials told Amazon may split HQ2

NEW YORK (AP) — Virginia officials and some state lawmakers were recently briefed by the head of the state’s economic development office that Amazon was considering splitting up its second headquarters but had not made a decision, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Officials in Virginia believe there’s a strong likelihood Amazon will pick Crystal City in northern Virginia as one of its sites, but the company has not said anything definitive, according to the person, who was not authorized to speak on the record.

“They’re a real secretive company,” the person said.

After a yearlong search for a second home, Amazon is now reportedly looking to build offices in two cities instead of one, a surprise move that could still have a major impact on the sites it ultimately selects. The online retail giant is also considering a site in New York’s Long Island City neighborhood.

Alan Suderman reported from Richmond, Virginia.

