The Latest: Search for bodies quickens before possible rain

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Crews searching for remains of people after the devastating Northern California wildfire are stepping up their efforts ahead of rains forecast for later this week that could complicate their work.

A team of 10 volunteers along with a cadaver dog were examining burned houses Sunday in a Paradise neighborhood looking for victims.

They’re focusing on vehicles, bathtubs and mattress springs that would indicate a charred bed.

If no remains are found, the team leaves a note in orange spray paint near the home.

Rain would help suppress the fire but could also complicate the search and recovery effort. Officials say ash that is now dry and easy to dust off would turn into paste, making it harder to uncover remains.

At least 76 bodies have been recovered in the fire zone.

AP-US-ELECTION-2018-FLORIDA

Time’s up: Deadline reached in Florida’s close election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida counties have hit the deadline for submitting official results in this year’s contentious midterm elections.

Counties had until noon on Sunday to finish up recounts and turn final totals in closely watched races for U.S. Senate and governor.

State election officials will officially certify the results on Tuesday.

The deadline comes a day after Democrat Andrew Gillum conceded the governor’s race to Republican Ron DeSantis. Previous totals showed Gillum trailing DeSantis by more than 30,000 votes.

Counties were legally required to do a machine recount after the initial results showed the race for governor and U.S. Senate very close. State officials then ordered a hand recount earlier in the week after the machine recount showed that Gov. Rick Scott led incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson by about 12,600 votes.

BC-SAUDI ARABIA-WRITER KILLED-THE LATEST

The Latest: Senator: ‘Smoking gun’ against prince would help

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican member of the Senate intelligence committee says it looks like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee). But he adds that a “smoking gun” would help before the U.S. issues sanctions against the prince.

Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri told ABC “it’s hard to imagine” that Crown Prince Mohammed didn’t know about the killing, but he said, “I don’t know that we absolutely know that yet.”

Blunt has received a confidential intelligence briefing on the situation.

He says Congress will await the Trump administration’s report in the next two days. He says the U.S. will need to be clear about the ramifications of sanctions, given Saudi Arabia’s strategic role in the Middle East.

10:10 am.

President Donald Trump says the crown prince of U.S. ally Saudi Arabia has told him directly that he had nothing to do with the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but Trump says he wonders “will anybody really know.”

A U.S. official has said American intelligence agencies have concluded that Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing in the Saudi Consulate in Turkey in October. The Saudi government denies the claim.

The Trump administration this past week penalized 17 Saudi officials for their alleged role in the killing.

Trump was asked during a “Fox News Sunday” interview whether the crown prince had lied to him. Trump said: “I don’t know. You know, who could really know, but I can say this, he’s got many people now that say he had no knowledge.”

The president also said: “Will anybody really know?”

ELECTION 2018-HOUSE-CALIFORNIA

House win part of major realignment in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Democrat Gil Cisneros has captured a Republican-held U.S. House seat in Southern California, cementing a stunning political realignment that will leave a vast stretch of the Los Angeles metropolitan area under Democratic control in that chamber.

Cisneros had waged a tight battle with Republican Young Kim for the 39th District seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Ed Royce.

With Kim’s defeat, four Republican-held House districts all or partly in Orange County, California, a one-time nationally known GOP stronghold southeast of Los Angeles, will have shifted in one election to the Democratic column.

The change means that the county — Richard Nixon’s birthplace and site of his presidential library — will only have Democrats representing its residents in Washington next year.

TRUMP-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump pondering Kelly’s status

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump isn’t committing to a previous pledge to keep chief of staff John Kelly for the remainder of his term. It’s part of the widespread speculation about staffing changes that could soon sweep through his administration.

Trump, in a wide-ranging interview that aired on “Fox News Sunday,” praised Kelly’s work ethic and much of what he brings to the position but added, “There are certain things that I don’t like that he does.”

Trump said Kelly himself might want to depart. Asked whether he would keep Kelly in his post through 2020, the president offered only that “it could happen.” Trump had earlier pledged publicly that Kelly would remain through his first term in office, though many in the West Wing were skeptical.

MEXICO-MIGRANT CARAVAN

Tijuana residents protest migrant caravan camped in city

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Hundreds of Tijuana residents have congregated around a monument in an affluent section of the city south of California to protest the thousands of Central American migrants who have arrived there via caravan in hopes of a new life in the U.S.

The locals waved Mexican flags, sang the Mexican national anthem and chanted “Out! Out!” on Sunday in front of a statue of the Aztec ruler Cuauhtemoc, 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from the U.S. border.

They accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana. They also complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.” And they voiced worries that their taxes might be spent to care for the group as they wait possibly months to apply for U.S. asylum.

FINLAND-TRUMP

Finnish president says he briefed Trump on forest monitoring

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s president says that he briefed U.S. President Donald Trump amid the California wildfires on how the Nordic country effectively monitors its substantial forest resources with a well-working surveillance system.

President Sauli Niinisto said in an interview published Sunday in the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper that he told Trump during their brief meeting in Paris on Nov. 11 that “Finland is a country covered by forests but we also have a good surveillance system and network” in case of wildfires.

Trump said Saturday in northern California that wildfires weren’t a problem in Finland because the Finns “spend a lot of time on raking” leaves and “cleaning and doing things.”

Niinisto said he told Trump “we take care of our forests,” but said that he can’t recall anything being mentioned on raking.

RHODES SCHOLARS

Latest US Rhodes scholar class includes more women than ever

The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 21 women, the most ever in a single Rhodes class, and almost half of the 32 winners are immigrants or first-generation Americans.

The Rhodes Trust on Sunday announced the 32 men and women chosen from a group of 880 applicants endorsed by 281 U.S. colleges and universities for studies beginning next fall at Oxford University in England.

The organization says this is the first year of eligibility for the scholarship for those covered by an Obama-era program, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, that shields young immigrants from deportation, and that a DACA recipient from Harvard is a new Rhodes scholar.

Duke, Princeton and Yale each had three Rhodes scholars.

Also selected was an international group of scholars representing more than 64 countries.

T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL

AP Top 25: No. 23 Army ranked for 1st time since 1996

Army is ranked for the first time since 1996, moving into The Associated Press college football poll at No. 23 as it begins preparations to face rival Navy on Dec. 8.

The Black Knights (9-2) have been edging toward the Top 25 in recent weeks, and they finally broke through on Sunday. The rankings were mostly unchanged after a weekend with few big games or surprising results.

Led by unanimous No. 1 Alabama, the top six stayed the same as last week. Clemson was No. 2, followed by Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Washington State moved up a spot to No. 7 and UCF jumped three spots to No. 8, season highs for both schools. LSU tied Central Florida at No. 8 and Ohio State was 10th.

Also debuting in the Top 25 this season is Pittsburgh at No. 24.

VATICAN-POPE-POOR

Pope: the din of ‘ever more rich’ drown out cries of poor

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is praying with thousands of poor people in the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica and decrying that the “few rich” grow even wealthier.

The Catholic Church dedicated Sunday to the world’s poor, and Francis invited needy persons and volunteers who help them to Mass as well as to lunch at the Vatican.

In his homily, Francis called injustice the “perverse root of poverty.” He lamented that while the cry of the poor becomes stronger, it is drowned out by “the din of the rich few, who grow ever fewer and more rich.”

He said Christians cannot be indifferent, and cited the “stifled cry” of the unborn, of starving children, abandoned elderly, youths in war zones, those forced to flee homelands and “entire peoples, deprived” of immense natural resources.

