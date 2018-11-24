202.5
Tyndall Air Force Base planes moving after Hurricane Michael

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 3:57 pm 11/24/2018 03:57pm
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (AP) — More than six weeks after Hurricane Michael hit Florida’s Panhandle, a half-dozen F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jets have arrived at Eglin Air Force Base as units of the 325th Fighter Wing are beginning their operational transition.

The Category 4 hurricane heavily damaged Tyndall Air Force Base Oct. 10. Tyndall was evacuated before the storm, while Eglin, which is about 70 miles (112 kilometers ) to the west, was spared damage.

Eglin spokesman Andy Bourland tells the News Herald that 31 F-22s from Tyndall will be coming to Eglin.

The newspaper reports some missions are returning to Tyndall within the next couple of months, but the 43rd Fighter Squadron, the 2nd Fighter Squadron and Detachment 4 of the 372nd Training Squadron are moving to Eglin for the foreseeable future.

