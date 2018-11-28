Trump’s private plane clipped in parking mishap at LaGuardia

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s private jet, an instantly recognizable Boeing 757 used during his campaign, was caught up in a quintessential New York City traffic mishap at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday: a…

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s private jet, an instantly recognizable Boeing 757 used during his campaign, was caught up in a quintessential New York City traffic mishap at LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday: a fender bender while someone else was trying to park.

A corporate jet maneuvering into a parking spot clipped the wing of Trump’s parked plane around 8:30 a.m., two people familiar with the incident told The Associated Press. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The corporate jet, a twin-engine Bombardier Global Express that had just completed an 18-minute flight from Long Island, had three crew members aboard and was being guided by ground workers. No one was on Trump’s plane.

Trump flew on his private jet throughout his 2016 run for the White House but hasn’t done so since taking office, using Air Force One instead.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, said there were no injuries and no impact on airport operations. The agency would not confirm that Trump’s plane was involved.

The Federal Aviation Administration referred reporters to the White House press office. Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, did not immediately respond to calls or emails.

The extent of damage to the planes wasn’t immediately clear. According to the aviation tracking website FlightAware, the corporate jet flew Wednesday afternoon to Hartford, Connecticut, where Bombardier has a service center.

Trump acquired his plane from the late Paul Allen in 2011 and flexed it as a symbol of wealth, power and convenience during his presidential campaign, using it to commute almost every night to his Manhattan penthouse apartment.

The plane — painted black and red, with his last name in big, gold letters — became known as Trump Force One and was a familiar backdrop for Trump’s airport hangar rallies.

Lately, it has turned into something of a landmark at LaGuardia, its home base. Fliers often snap photos of the jet from planes taxiing to or from the runways and post them on social media.

