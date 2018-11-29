202.5
Trump’s new NAFTA faces skeptics in now- Democrat-led House

By The Associated Press November 29, 2018 3:24 pm 11/29/2018 03:24pm
FILE- In this Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, file photo President Donald Trump listens to a question before traveling to the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump spent more than a year browbeating the leaders of Canada and Mexico into agreeing to a rewrite of North American trade rules. And those two nations are set to sign the pact Friday at the summit. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump spent more than a year browbeating the leaders of Canada and Mexico into agreeing to a rewrite of North American trade rules. And on Friday, leaders of those two nations are set to sign the pact at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Now, Trump faces what could prove a more formidable foe: His own Congress.

Emboldened by their takeover of the House starting next year, many Democrats say they want the new agreement to strengthen its protections for American workers from low-wage Mexican competition. Yet any such changes could raise new objections from Republican free traders who want to limit the ways the pact could restrict corporate practices in North America.

