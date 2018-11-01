202
Home » National News » Trump to receive election…

Trump to receive election security briefing before midterms

By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 11:15 am 11/01/2018 11:15am
Share
President Donald Trump waves upon arrival at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, from a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to receive his final briefing on election security Thursday before polls close next Tuesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump asked for a “status update on the security and integrity of Tuesday’s election.”

Sanders says top homeland security and intelligence officials will be present, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen (KEER’-sten) Nielsen and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.

The Justice Department last month charged the first person, a Russian national, with attempting to interfere in the 2018 midterm elections.

U.S. intelligence agencies also jointly asserted last month that Russia, China, Iran and other countries are engaged in continuous efforts to influence American policy and voters in the upcoming elections and beyond.

___

For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500