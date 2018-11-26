202.5
Home » National News » Trump to rally for…

Trump to rally for GOP’s Senate candidate in Mississippi

By The Associated Press November 26, 2018 12:20 am 11/26/2018 12:20am
Share
President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Washington. Trump is returning from his Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Mississippi for two rallies to try to keep a Senate seat in Republican hands.

Trump will be campaigning Monday for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy. The former congressman was agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Espy is trying to become the first African-American to represent Mississippi in the Senate since Reconstruction.

Trump plans to speak Monday afternoon at a rally in Tupelo and then that night at a rally in Biloxi.

Trump returned Sunday evening from Florida, where he spent the Thanksgiving holiday at his Mar-a-Lago club. He visited his nearby golf course all five days he spent in Florida, and he took time to talk to troops stationed abroad on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500