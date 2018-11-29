Trump to meet with several tech CEOs amid rising tensions

202.5
November 29, 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will meet with top executives from Google, Microsoft, Oracle and Qualcomm next week during a White House roundtable that could touch upon some the sticking points in the increasingly prickly relationship between his administration and the technology industry.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz and Qualcomm CEO Steven Mollenkopf all plan to attend the Dec. 6 meeting. The White House had said in late September that Pichai had been invited to a tech roundtable without specifying when it would be held or who else would be asked to come.

The meeting is being held the day after Pichai is scheduled to testify before a House committee.

Some of Trump’s policies on trade and immigration have antagonized the tech industry.

