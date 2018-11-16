Home » National News » Trump signs bill to…

Trump signs bill to elevate cybersecurity mission at DHS

By The Associated Press November 16, 2018 2:34 pm 11/16/2018 02:34pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed legislation that elevates the importance of cybersecurity work within the Department of Homeland Security.

The legislation the president signed into law on Friday creates the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at DHS. The new agency will become the focal point at the department for protecting critical infrastructure, including election systems, against threats from unfriendly nation states, cyber criminals and other adversaries.

It reorganizes DHS’ National Protection and Programs Directorate into a new agency and puts more focus on its work to secure the nation’s cyber and physical infrastructure.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News Tech News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500