By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he’s “very disappointed” in GM closing plants, White House “looking at cutting all subsidies” for auto giant.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he’s “very disappointed” in GM closing plants, White House “looking at cutting all subsidies” for auto giant.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.