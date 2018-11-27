The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 25, 2018: iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Crazy Rich Asians 2. Mission: Impossible – Fallout 3. Incredibles 2 4. The Meg 5. Peppermint 6. Mile 22 7.…

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 25, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Crazy Rich Asians

2. Mission: Impossible – Fallout

3. Incredibles 2

4. The Meg

5. Peppermint

6. Mile 22

7. A Quiet Place

8. Deadpool 2

9. Elf (2003)

10. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. The Clovehitch Killer

2. The Dawn Wall

3. Juliet, Naked

4. Time Trap

5. Eighth Grade

6. The Children Act

7. First Reformed

8. Ex Machina

9. Three Identical Strangers

10. The Death of Stalin

