The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 12:02 am 11/21/2018 12:02am
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 18, 2018:

1. The Meg

2. The Equalizer 2

3. Incredibles 2

4. Mile 22

5. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

6. Crazy Rich Asians

7. Alpha

8. BlacKkKlansman

9. Christopher Robin

10. The Spy Who Dumped Me

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Juliet, Naked

2. The Death of Stalin

3. Time Trap

4. The Clovehitch Killer

5. Leave No Trace

6. Hotel Artemis

7. Three Identical Strangers

8. Eighth Grade

9. Here and Now

10. RBG

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

