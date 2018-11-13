202.5
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 1:05 pm 11/13/2018 01:05pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending November 11, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Incredibles 2

2. Crazy Rich Asians

3. Christopher Robin

4. BlacKkKlansman

5. Tomb Raider (2018)

6. The Spy Who Dumped Me

7. Ant-Man and the Wasp

8. Papillon (2018)

9. Skyscraper

10. The Meg

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Leave No Trace

2. Hotel Artemis

3. The Miseducation of Cameron Post

4. Eighth Grade

5. Here and Now

6. Three Identical Strangers

7. Pan’s Labyrinth

8. Juliet, Naked

9. Mountain

10. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Swedish With English Subtitles)

