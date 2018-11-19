The Latest: Woman shot at religious store dies

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis (all times local): 9 p.m. A woman shot by a gunman at a religious supply store in…

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis (all times local):

9 p.m.

A woman shot by a gunman at a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis has died.

St. Louis County police say the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they say is armed and dangerous.

The man went into a Catholic Supply of St. Louis store in western St. Louis County, near the town of Ballwin, and sexually assaulted at least one woman and shot the woman who died.

6:30 p.m.

Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday are searching for a gunman who went into a religious supply store, sexually assaulted at least one woman and shot a woman in the head. The shooting victim was in critical condition at a hospital.

The shooting happened about 3:15 p.m. at a Catholic Supply of St. Louis store in western St. Louis County, near the town of Ballwin. Police were looking for a man about 5-foot-7 with a heavy build, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The gunman walked into the store and sexually assaulted at least one woman — police spokesman Shaun McGuire said he couldn’t confirm media reports that more than one woman was assaulted.

It wasn’t clear why the store was targeted and McGuire didn’t know if its religious affiliation was a factor.

Ballwin is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of St. Louis.

