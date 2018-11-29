The Latest: W.Va. state police probing traffic stop beating

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on a West Virginia State Police investigation into allegations that a teenager was beaten during a traffic stop (all times local): 1:30 p.m. A West Virginia State Police spokesman…

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Latest on a West Virginia State Police investigation into allegations that a teenager was beaten during a traffic stop (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A West Virginia State Police spokesman says a teenage suspect was treated at a hospital and released after an altercation involving two Martinsburg troopers during a traffic stop.

Maj. Reginald Patterson says in a statement the teen was involved in a crash with a sheriff’s department cruiser on Nov. 19 before a pursuit ensued and he was apprehended. Gov. Jim Justice says state police dashcam video shows the white male being beaten by two state police troopers.

Patterson says a criminal and internal investigation is underway. The statement did not provide details of the traffic stop, the teen’s injuries and whether they were related to the arrest or the earlier crash.

The statement also didn’t disclose the names or races of the troopers or the teen’s name.

Patterson says additional statements can’t be made until the investigation is complete.

1 p.m.

West Virginia’s governor has ordered an investigation into a traffic stop in which he says a 16-year-old male suspect is seen on a state police dashcam video being beaten by two troopers.

Gov. Jim Justice says in a news release Thursday he’s instructed State Police superintendent Col. Jan. Cahill to immediately investigate the case in Martinsburg “and to pursue criminal charges if warranted to prevent behavior like this from ever happening again.”

Justice says “all this does is cast a dark shadow” on law enforcement.

The statement says the troopers have been suspended without pay. It doesn’t identify the troopers or the suspect, disclose their races, or provide any more details. The video has not been made public. Messages for the governor and state police weren’t immediately returned.

