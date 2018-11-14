WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Michael Avenatti (all times local): 8:50 p.m. Michael Avenatti has been released from police custody following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge in Los Angeles. As he…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Michael Avenatti (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

Michael Avenatti has been released from police custody following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge in Los Angeles.

As he walked out of the police station Wednesday, Avenatti told reporters he “has never struck a woman.”

He says he has been an advocate for women’s rights and would never disrespect his children by “touching a woman inappropriately.”

Avenatti says he’s confident he will be fully exonerated after police complete a thorough investigation.

Los Angeles police said Avenatti was arrested Wednesday afternoon and his bail was set at $50,000.

Officer Tony Im, a police spokesman, said the victim had visible injuries. He declined to provide details about the victim’s relationship to Avenatti.

__

8:20 p.m.

Michael Avenatti says the domestic violence allegations that led to his arrest by Los Angeles police are “completely bogus.”

Avenatti says in a statement released by his law firm Wednesday that the accusations were “fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation.”

He is thanking police for their professionalism and says they were only doing their jobs. But Avenatti says he’s “never been physically abusive” in his life.

Avenatti says he looks forward to being “fully exonerated.”

Police say Avenatti was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence but are not providing any additional details about the incident.

__

8:10 p.m.

Los Angeles police say Michael Avenatti is being held on $50,000 bail after his arrest on suspicion of domestic violence.

Officer Tony Im, a police spokesman, says the victim in Wednesday’s case had visible injuries.

He says Avenatti was arrested around 2 p.m. Wednesday on the same block as his apartment in Los Angeles.

Im would not identify the victim or provide any details about their relationship with Avenatti.

Avenatti, who is best known as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, has called the allegations “completely bogus.”

He says the accusations of physical abuse were “fabricated and meant to do harm to my reputation.”

__

6:55 p.m.

Vermont Democrats have cancelled several events with Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti following his arrest over allegations of domestic violence.

Avenatti, whose representation of Daniels and criticism of President Donald Trump have led to speculation of a 2020 presidential run, was taken into police custody Wednesday. Police responded Tuesday to a report of domestic violence and he remains in police custody in Los Angeles.

R. Christopher Di Mezzo, the communication director for the Vermont Democratic Party, tells the Burlington Free Press that Avenatti’s appearances in Vermont this weekend were cancelled. He says the party “wasn’t going to step in that arena” as a result of the arrest.

The party was set to host Avenatti in Burlington on Friday and in White River Junction on Saturday.

__

6:20 p.m.

A law enforcement official says Michael Avenatti is in police custody in Los Angeles following an allegation of domestic violence.

The official says Avenatti was taken into custody Wednesday. Police had responded to a domestic violence incident a day earlier and took a report.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday evening and a call and text message seeking comment weren’t immediately returned.

Avenatti is best known as the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006. Trump has denied having an affair.

Avenatti is also mulling a 2020 presidential run.

