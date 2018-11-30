The Latest: Officer’s lawyer says indictment not surprising

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a former Dallas police officer indicted for fatally shooting an unarmed black man in his apartment (all times local): 6:05 p.m. An attorney for a former Dallas police officer…

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a former Dallas police officer indicted for fatally shooting an unarmed black man in his apartment (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

An attorney for a former Dallas police officer says he isn’t surprised by the murder indictment of his client given the political pressure surrounding the case.

Robert Rogers says there has been a wave of “vindictive emotion” from people looking to indict Amber Guyger, who fatally shot her unarmed neighbor Botham Jean in his own apartment.

Rogers argued that emotion was injected into the grand jury process, particularly because Jean’s mother testified.

Rogers says having a family member give testimony during a grand jury process is highly unusual. He says “it’s time to work towards getting her a fair trial.”

___

4:40 p.m.

Dallas’ police chief says all personnel in her department continue to feel “anguish” over the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old black man inside his own apartment by a white off-duty officer.

Police Chief Renee Hall described the shooting of Botham Jean as a “tragic event” and asked for people to continue to pray for his family. Amber Guyger, the officer who killed Jean, was fired by Hall following the shooting.

Hall says her department has developed a framework for “policy change,” and has supported the restructuring of a citizen review board.

She says the agency remains “committed to improving our relationships throughout the city.”

___

4:35 p.m.

The Dallas County District Attorney says her office spoke with more than 300 witnesses in preparation for a grand jury presentation in the criminal case against a former Dallas officer who fatally shot her neighbor in his own apartment.

District Attorney Faith Johnson says her office gave a full and complete presentation to the grand jury, which indicted Amber Guyger on a murder charge in the killing of 26-year-old Botham Jean.

Johnson said her office thought the shooting constituted murder all along. She says a murder charge is intentionally and knowingly killing a person, while a manslaughter offense is recklessly killing a person.

___

4:15 p.m.

The mother of an unarmed black man fatally shot by a former Dallas police officer says she’s satisfied with the murder indictment brought by a grand jury.

Allison Jean said Friday that she had not been satisfied with the earlier charge of manslaughter against Amber Guyger, who said she mistook Botham Jean’s apartment for her own.

Guyger, who is white, was arrested on a manslaughter charge three days after the Sept. 6 shooting. Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said the grand jury could decide on the more serious charge of murder, which it did on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference Friday, Allison Jean said she believed Guyger “inflicted tremendous evil on my son.”

Guyger was fired from the police department after the shooting.

___

3:30 p.m.

A prosecutor says a former Dallas police officer indicted on a murder charge for fatally shooting a black man after mistaking his apartment for her own has turned herself in.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said Friday that Amber Guyger had turned herself in and posted bond.

Guyger had been out on bond after being arrested on a manslaughter charge three days after the Sept. 6 shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean. Johnson said at the time that the grand jury could upgrade the charges, which it did Friday.

Guyger has since been fired from the department.

___

3 p.m.

The family of a black man fatally shot by a former Dallas police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own attended a news conference announcing that the former officer has been indicted on a murder charge.

Botham Jean’s family stood beside Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson as she announced the grand jury’s decision on Friday afternoon.

Amber Guyger, who is white, told investigators that she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own on Sept. 6 and thought she’d encountered an intruder.

Guyger has since been fired from the department and Jean’s family has filed a lawsuit against Guyger and the city of Dallas.

Jean was a native of the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia. He attended college in Arkansas and had been working in Dallas for accounting and consulting firm PwC.

___

2:20 p.m.

___

2 p.m.

Dallas County court records show that a white former Dallas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge for the killing of her black unarmed neighbor when she said she mistakenly went to his apartment instead of her own and shot him.

The court records were posted Friday before authorities were set to announce the decision of a grand jury on the fate of Amber Guyger. She was arrested days after the Sept. 6 shooting that killed her 26-year-old neighbor Botham Jean, who was from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia.

Guyger told investigators she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and thought she’d encountered an intruder. She has since been fired from the department and Jean’s family has filed a lawsuit against Guyger and the city of Dallas.

The shooting thrust Dallas into the national conversation on the intersection of race and law enforcement.

