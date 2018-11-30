The Latest: Lawmaker wants indicted officers’ licenses taken

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the indictment of four St. Louis police officers (all times local): 4 p.m. A state senator from St. Louis is urging the Missouri Department of Public Safety to…

4 p.m.

A state senator from St. Louis is urging the Missouri Department of Public Safety to suspend the peace officer licenses of four St. Louis cops who are now under federal indictment.

Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed said Friday she was “appalled by the unethical, out of control, and vicious behavior” of the officers. She noted that state law allows licenses to be suspended immediately for officers under indictment for felony crimes.

3:40 p.m.

Four St. Louis police officers under federal indictment have made their first court appearance.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays, Christopher Myers and Bailey Colletta were shackled at wrists and ankles and in civilian clothing when they appeared Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Noelle Collins. All four were released on their own recognizance but told to remove any guns from their homes within 24 hours.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers declined comment.

The indictment announced Thursday accused Boone, Hays and Myers of attacking an undercover colleague during a Sept. 17, 2017, protest, not knowing he was an officer, and trying to obstruct the investigation. Colletta is accused of lying to a federal grand jury.

The protest was among several after Jason Stockley, a white former officer, was acquitted of killing a black suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith.

11:20 a.m.

St. Louis civil rights leaders say the indictment of four city police officers provides a troubling glimpse into the mindset of officers eager to rough up protesters during a tumultuous period.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday announced indictments accusing officers Dustin Boone, Randy Hays and Christopher Myers of attacking an undercover colleague during a Sept. 17, 2017, protest, not knowing he was an officer, and trying to obstruct the investigation of the crime. Officer Bailey Colletta is accused of lying to a federal grand jury.

The protest was among several after Jason Stockley, a white former officer, was acquitted of killing a black suspect, Anthony Lamar Smith.

The indictment says electronic messages between the officers show disdain for protesters and excitement about using unjustified force against them.

