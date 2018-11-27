The Latest: IDs released in municipal building shooting

CRESCO, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Pennsylvania municipal building (all times local): 1:15 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police have released the identity of the victim in a fatal shooting inside…

CRESCO, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Pennsylvania municipal building (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Pennsylvania State Police have released the identity of the victim in a fatal shooting inside a municipal building, as well as the identity of a man taken into custody at the scene.

The victim of the shooting in Paradise Township was identified as 65-year-old Michael Tripus. The township’s website listed him as the sewage enforcement and building code officer.

Police say a gunman walked inside the municipal building in the Pocono Mountains around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday and opened fire. State and local police took 72-year-old David Green of Swiftwater into custody without incident.

State police haven’t said what motivated the shooting.

