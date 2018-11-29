The Latest: Both gun, knife seized in mansion killings

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the murder charges filed in the killing of a New Jersey family of four at their mansion (all times local): 10:30 a.m. Authorities say both a gun and…

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on the murder charges filed in the killing of a New Jersey family of four at their mansion (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Authorities say both a gun and a knife were seized from a New Jersey man charged with murder in the deaths of his brother, his brother’s wife and their two children.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday accuses 51-year-old -old Paul Caneiro of the Nov. 20 slayings of his four family members at their mansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey, and then setting fire to the house to try to cover up the crime.

Prosecutors said previously that Paul’s brother, Keith, was fatally shot but have not yet confirmed how the other three were killed. The criminal complaint indicates Paul Caneiro may have used the seized knife to stab one or more of the other three victims.

The criminal complaint does not indicate a motive. Paul was a partner in two businesses with his brother.

His lawyer said he planned to comment later Thursday, after prosecutors hold an 11 a.m. briefing.

___

9 a.m.

Authorities have filed charges against the brother of the man whose body was found along with his wife and children after their New Jersey mansion was set on fire.

NJ.com reports court records show Paul Caneiro was charged Thursday with four counts of murder in the deaths of his brother, Keith, along with Keith’s wife and their two children.

Paul Caneiro has been in custody since authorities accused him of setting fire to his own home. His lawyer has maintained his innocence. Attorney Robert Honecker did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the newest charges.

The Nov. 20 fire at Paul Caneiro’s home took place hours before flames were discovered at the Colts Neck mansion where Keith Caneiro and his family lived.

The Monmouth County prosecutor plans to announce more details on Thursday morning.

___

Information from: NJ.com, http://www.nj.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.