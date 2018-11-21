202.5
Home » National News » The Latest: Border agent…

The Latest: Border agent acquittal sparks Tucson protest

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 11:11 pm 11/21/2018 11:11pm
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the acquittal of a Border Patrol agent in Mexican teen’s death (all times local):

Scores of people have protested in Tucson after a jury in Arizona acquitted a Border Patrol agent of manslaughter in the cross-border shooting death of a Mexican teen six years ago, shutting down an intersection.

One sign protesters carried says, “Abolish Border Patrol.” Another reads “No justice, no peace.”

Jurors found Lonnie Swartz not guilty of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday. It was his second trial after another jury acquitted him of second-degree murder and deadlocked on the manslaughter charge earlier this year.

Swartz said he was defending himself and other officers from rock-throwers when he shot at 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez through a fence. Prosecutors said he lost his temper when he fired.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500