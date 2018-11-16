The Latest: 2 Georgia slayings solved after man confesses

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on a man being held in Texas who says he killed as many as 90 people over four decades (all times local): 4:30 p.m. Authorities in Georgia say they have…

Authorities in Georgia say they have closed the decades-old slayings of two women based on confessions by a man being held in Texas who says he killed as many as 90 people over four decades.

Two Bibb County investigators traveled to Decatur, Texas, to question 78-year-old Samuel Little.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that one victim was killed in 1977 and another in 1982. In the 1982 case, a woman’s body was found in the backyard of a Macon home. She had been strangled. Police identified her as Fredonia Smith.

The 1977 victim was never identified. Her skeletal remains were found at the edge of some woods in a local backyard.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Little gave them specific details and information” linking him to both slayings, and Smith’s family was notified about the new developments.

Little was already serving a life sentence in California when he was interviewed by a Texas investigator that resulted in the confessions.

Authorities in Louisiana say they’ve closed two longstanding murder investigations because of confessions by a man being held in Texas who says he killed as many as 90 people over four decades.

An internal Louisiana State Police memo obtained by The Associated Press says 78-year-old Samuel Little provided details on two killings in the Gulf Coast town of Houma “that only the murderer would have known.”

Fifty-nine-year-old Dorothy Richard was found dead in 1982 and the body of 40-year-old Daisy McGuire was discovered in 1996. Both had been strangled.

The memo says Little has confessed to other killings in Louisiana and those claims are being investigated.

Little is being held on a murder charge in West Texas.

