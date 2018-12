By The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe says it will seek bankruptcy protection in the wake of numerous clergy sex abuse claims.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe says it will seek bankruptcy protection in the wake of numerous clergy sex abuse claims.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.