Texas teen on ATV records chase as officers pursue him

By The Associated Press November 9, 2018 9:59 am 11/09/2018 09:59am
HOUSTON (AP) — A 15-year-old boy who videoed himself being chased by police as he drove an ATV along Houston-area freeways has been apprehended and placed in the custody of juvenile authorities.

Officers tried to pull the boy over Thursday because it’s illegal to ride an ATV on public roads. He fled and was pursued by several police cars.

Police confirmed that a video recording the teen shot during the chase was posted to social media.

The boy eventually pulled over after about an hour and was taken into custody.

Humble police Sgt. Jack Burt told KPRC-TV that the teen “made a bad decision” not to stop for police.

National News
