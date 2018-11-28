Tennessee news anchor sues over age, gender discrimination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime Tennessee news anchor is suing her former employer over alleged age and gender discrimination. A lawsuit filed in federal court on Wednesday says Nashville’s WSMV-TV management tried to force…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime Tennessee news anchor is suing her former employer over alleged age and gender discrimination.

A lawsuit filed in federal court on Wednesday says Nashville’s WSMV-TV management tried to force Demetria Kalodimos out and replace her with a younger woman by creating a hostile work environment.

The suit says Kalodimos’ complaints about the treatment of older co-workers and women, including young women, were ignored.

The lawsuit says WSMV-TV abruptly fired her late last year after she was named as a witness in another age discrimination suit filed by former co-workers. She was 58 at the time.

WSMV-TV General Manager Dale Woods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kalodimos worked for the station for nearly 34 years. According to the suit, her accolades include 16 Emmy awards and two Edward R. Murrow awards for investigative reporting.

