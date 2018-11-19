Home » National News » Tennessee man accused of…

Tennessee man accused of child rape arrested in Alabama

By The Associated Press November 19, 2018 11:50 am 11/19/2018 11:50am
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee man suspected in the rape of a 16-month-old boy has been arrested in Alabama.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted that 33-year-old Simon Dean Porter was taken into custody Sunday morning by Scottsboro police. News outlets report the Lawrenceburg resident was on the bureau’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Scottsboro police detective Lt. Zackie Gant says a passerby had seen Porter walking along a highway and alerted authorities. Porter was sought on a Lawrenceburg police arrest warrant for an aggravated child rape charge.

Police say doctors treating the baby at a hospital in Nashville had notified them about the sexual assault this month.

Porter was extradited to Tennessee. It is unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment for him.

National News
