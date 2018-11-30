202.5
Teen who was trapped in bank vault gets home detention

By The Associated Press November 30, 2018 1:06 pm 11/30/2018 01:06pm
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager who got stuck inside a vault at an abandoned bank is facing a trespassing charge.

A judge on Friday ordered the teen to serve 21 days of home detention.

Police in Hollywood, Florida, said the teen and his 15-year-old friend broke into the vacant Bank of America building Wednesday afternoon. An arrest report says the older teen entered the vault and “started touching buttons on the walls.” The vault door closed and his friend called 911.

During a nearly 8-minute call, the younger teen pleaded with the 911 dispatcher to get his friend out.

The teen had been inside for about two hours when two Bank of America employees arrived with the code and opened the vault. The teens told police they entered the bank because they were “bored.”

