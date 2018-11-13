WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A California man accused of making a hoax phone call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas is expected to enter new pleas. Twenty-six-year-old Tyler R. Barriss…

Twenty-six-year-old Tyler R. Barriss has a change-of-plea hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Wichita. He was indicted in Kansas for conspiracy to make a false call, cyberstalking and other crimes.

The court will also take up cases initially filed in California and the District of Columbia related to other fake calls and threats .

Barriss faces a separate January trial in Kansas on a charge of involuntary manslaughter .

Barriss is accused of falsely reporting a shooting in December 2017 following a dispute over an online game between two gamers . A SWAT team responded and Andrew Finch was fatally shot at his Wichita home.

