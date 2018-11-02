Starbucks app outage adds to long lines

202
By The Associated Press November 2, 2018 12:32 pm 11/02/2018 12:32pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks customers had to wait in long lines Friday to get their caffeine fix after an outage of its app made mobile orders impossible.

The coffee chain says it is experiencing a “temporary outage,” but didn’t provide any other details. The outage comes on the same day Starbucks launched its holiday drinks and cups. It’s also handing out free red reusable cups.

Customers took to social media to complain about the app and the long lines they found at stores.

The app has become an important part of sales growth at Starbucks. Mobile ordering and pay made up 14 percent of all transactions from July to September.

Business & Finance National News
