Stabbing at New York mall on Black Friday wounds 2 men

By The Associated Press November 23, 2018 8:47 pm 11/23/2018 08:47pm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Two men have been stabbed during Black Friday shopping at a central New York mall.

Syracuse police tell local media outlets the stabbings happened around 4:15 p.m. at Destiny USA.

Police and the mall’s management say the dispute began at a Macy’s store. It’s not immediately clear what sparked the confrontation.

Officers found one man stabbed in the abdomen and another man wounded elsewhere on his body. Both are in their 20s and were taken to a hospital.

Police say the injuries don’t appear life-threatening.

Photos by Syracuse.com and WSYR-TV show a portion of Macy’s and another store’s entrance taped off for a time.

Destiny USA’s management says in a statement the bloodshed was an “isolated incident” that’s “absolutely unacceptable.” They say the stabbing “strengthens our resolve to remain vigilant.”

National News
