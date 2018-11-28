Sisters charged in Medicaid fraud scheme

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two sisters who ran multiple home health care companies in Pittsburgh were indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in a multi-million dollar health care fraud scheme. Court documents…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two sisters who ran multiple home health care companies in Pittsburgh were indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in a multi-million dollar health care fraud scheme.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday show Arlinda Moriarty and Danyelle Dickens were charged in the scheme, along with 10 of their employees or former employees.

Prosecutors say the sisters’ companies received more than $87 million in Medicaid payments between January 2011 and April 2017 for services that were never performed. They cited other alleged fraudulent acts including creating fake employees, falsifying documents and submitting claims for consumers who were in jail or dead.

Prosecutors say some customers received kickbacks for going along with the false documents.

The sister’s companies include Moriarty Consultants, Activity Daily Living Services and Everyday People Staffing.

The sister’s cousin, Tamika Adams, was named in the Tuesday’s indictment, and Moriarty’s brother-in-law was indicted in connection with the alleged fraud last month.

Moriarty and Dickens were previously the subjects of a lawsuit over false Medicaid billings. It’s not known if they’ve retained attorneys.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said people who cheat home health care programs not only steal from taxpayers, but also steal from “the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Moriarty has denied telling anyone to commit fraud.

