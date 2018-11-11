202.5
Sinema continues to pull away in slow Arizona Senate count

By The Associated Press November 11, 2018 8:20 pm 11/11/2018 08:20pm
Democrat Kyrsten Sinema continues to gain ground in Arizona’s gradual Senate vote count.

Sinema now leads Republican Martha McSally by more than 30,000 votes. Sunday’s totals included a batch from Maricopa County that Republicans hoped McSally could win. Instead, it added 2,200 to Sinema’s lead.

About 200,000 votes remain uncounted. Arizona typically counts its votes slowly.

Officials estimate that all ballots won’t be tallied until Thursday.

More than 2.3 million votes were cast in the election.

