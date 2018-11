Schiff says Trump ‘dishonest’ about CIA report on Khashoggi

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says President Donald Trump isn’t telling the truth when he says a CIA report lacks evidence to blame Saudi Arabia’s crown prince for the killing in Turkey of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee).

Trump said Thursday the CIA report had “feelings certain ways” but no clear conclusion.

Asked Sunday about Trump’s characterization, California Rep. Adam Schiff, who was briefed on the classified report, told CNN: “I think the president is being dishonest.”

Schiff, the committee’s incoming chairman, said the panel will look into the Trump family’s business ties with Saudi Arabia and whether “personal financial interests” drive U.S.-Middle East policy.

Schiff says Trump is telegraphing to despots he will have “their back” if they praise or do business with him.

