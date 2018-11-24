202.5
Home » National News » Reward offered after North…

Reward offered after North Carolina horse shot and killed

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 12:36 pm 11/24/2018 12:36pm
Share

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — The owners of a North Carolina horse that was gunned down in her paddock are offering a reward to help find who did it.

News outlets report that a 4-year-old quarter horse named “Moonpie” was shot multiple times in on a farm last weekend.

Her owners have set up social media accounts to solicit information about who killed the horse.

Owner Cassie Dumas told WBTV-TV that she heard 18 gunshots go off the night Moonpie was killed.

Supporters have raised $2,000 in reward money for any tips that lead to arrests related to the horse’s death.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500