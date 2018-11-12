202.5
Reward in case of kidnapped N. Carolina teen rises to $20K

By The Associated Press November 12, 2018 5:03 am 11/12/2018 05:03am
This Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, photo provided by FBI shows Hania Noelia Aguilar, the day before she went missing in Lumberton, N.C. Authorities say they have found the SUV stolen during the kidnapping of the 13-year-old girl at a North Carolina mobile home park, and now hope to identify a person seen in a surveillance video. (FBI via AP)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A total reward of $20,000 is being offered in the case of a 13-year-old girl kidnapped from a North Carolina mobile home park.

News outlets report Lumberton police announced Friday that Gov. Roy Cooper’s office is offering $5,000 for information that leads to Hania Noelia Aguilar. The FBI is offering $15,000.

Relatives say the eighth-grader went outside last week to start a relative’s SUV to prepare to leave for the bus stop. Police say a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.

The FBI says the SUV was found in Lumberton Thursday, several miles from the mobile home park. Police Chief Michael McNeill asked nearby residents to check their property for anything unusual.

Investigators are seeking help identifying a person seen on surveillance video near the scene.

