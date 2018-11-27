202.5
Home » National News » Prosecutors: Man to plead…

Prosecutors: Man to plead guilty on post office pipe bomb

By The Associated Press November 27, 2018 7:40 pm 11/27/2018 07:40pm
Share

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man charged in a pipe bomb explosion at a northwestern Indiana post office has agreed to plead guilty and serve a 29-year sentence.

They announced Tuesday that 46-year-old Eric Krieg of Munster has signed an agreement indicating his intent to plead guilty to knowingly making an unregistered destructive device, mailing a destructive device, malicious use of explosive materials, and mailing a threatening communication.

They say Krieg is prepared to admit he mailed a pipe bomb on Sept. 6, 2017, that targeted an attorney and mailed a threatening letter to another person 23 days later. The bomb exploded at the East Chicago post office, injuring a postal worker.

Krieg has been in federal custody since his October 2017 arrest.

Prosecutors say a plea hearing will occur soon.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500