202.5
Home » National News » Power fully restored to…

Power fully restored to Florida residents hit by Michael

By The Associated Press November 7, 2018 2:26 pm 11/07/2018 02:26pm
Share
In this Oct. 13, 2018 photo Public Service Company of Oklahoma utility trucks deliver utility poles and trucks in Panama City, Fla. (Joshua Boucher /News Herald via AP)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Utilities are reporting that all power has been restored in the Florida counties devastated by Hurricane Michael.

The utility companies and cooperatives reported Tuesday to the Public Service Commission that they had zero outages for the first time since the Category 4 hurricane made landfall almost a month ago.

Michael slammed into Florida’s Panhandle with 155 mph (250 kph) winds on Oct. 10 and also blew through Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

More than 380,000 homes and businesses lost power in Florida in the days after the storm.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500