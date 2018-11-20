Home » National News » Pompeo cites 'positive momentum'…

Pompeo cites ‘positive momentum’ in US-Turkey ties

By The Associated Press November 20, 2018 3:55 pm 11/20/2018 03:55pm
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, shake hands during their meeting at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says U.S. relations with NATO ally Turkey have improved since the release of an American pastor.

Pompeo said Andrew Brunson’s release from Turkish custody last month has paved the way for new dialogue between Washington and Ankara. But, he says the U.S. remains concerned about several local U.S. Consulate employees and a NASA scientist who remain jailed in Turkey.

Pompeo made the comments on Tuesday after he met his Turkish counterpart. During the conversation, Pompeo said he had also raised the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khoshoggi who was murdered at a Saudi Consulate in Turkey in October. As they were meeting, President Donald Trump said Saudi Arabia would not face additional U.S. sanctions for the killing.

